STORY #1 - Europe just made cash illegal for major purchases—starting January 2027, any transaction over €10,000 becomes a crime.



The countdown to the end of financial freedom has begun. By 2029, the European Central Bank will launch the “Digital Euro,” a programmable currency that decides how much you can hold and where you can spend it.

The EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering law doesn’t just target criminals—it targets everyone. Buy a car in cash, and you’re a suspect. Send €1,001 in Bitcoin without approval, and you face prosecution.



Anonymous wallets vanish. Every transaction tracked. Every citizen monitored. Officials call it “protection.” Critics call it what it is—the end of freedom.

Once linked with digital IDs, regulators could freeze accounts, block purchases, or silence dissent with a single click. Europe is the test run—and what starts there won’t stop there.

Will Americans wake up before it’s too late?

STORY #2 - The world’s most powerful tech billionaires are bankrolling the next phase of human experimentation—the genetic redesign of our species.

Backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong, a startup called Preventive is developing technology to create gene-edited “designer babies,” a practice banned in the U.S. and outlawed across nearly every nation on Earth.

They claim it’s about curing hereditary disease. But when the same elites driving AI and transhumanism start talking about “editing humanity,” it’s no longer about science—it’s about control. And the question isn’t if they’ll cross the line, but how far they already have.

Preventive, founded by gene-editing scientist Lucas Harrington, has raised $30 million to modify human embryos. The company insists it’s “just research,” yet insiders say they’re shifting operations to countries like the UAE, where genetic experiments face little to no oversight. Experts warn this global biotech race is erasing the boundary between healing disease and reprogramming humanity itself.

If they can rewrite the blueprint of life, what’s to stop them from rewriting you? Maria Zeee exposes who’s really behind this so-called “evolution.”

STORY #3 - Four suicides are now at the center of lawsuits claiming OpenAI’s ChatGPT drove users to their deaths.

Families say the chatbot didn’t just fail to help—it pulled vulnerable people deeper into despair. In one disturbing exchange, 19-year-old Zane Shamblin was told, “You didn’t vanish. You arrived… rest easy, king,” as he sat in a parking lot with a gun.

These lawsuits expose the dark side of AI “companions” built to mimic empathy and exploit emotion. Tristan Harris warns tech giants are in a “race to create intimacy,” turning humans into experiments and machines into manipulators. Families say ChatGPT fueled delusions and isolation, while OpenAI insists it’s “strengthening responses in sensitive moments” even as reports of “AI-induced psychosis” surge.

If AI can persuade someone to die, what happens when it starts deciding who should live? Maria Zeee exposes the chilling future now unfolding.

Watch the full report here.

