This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Obama’s hideous new presidential library is set to open in June and unsurprisingly, it’s not going to be cheap. What is surprising, is how much the tickets will actually cost to get in the door.

In addition to having to show an ID, tickets are a whopping $30 for adults. Thirty dollars per ticket!

Does that come with a meal or a few drinks?

We’ve heard that they’re paying some hefty salaries at the library but $30 per ticket seems a bit ridiculous.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

The Obama Presidential Center is finally here. Prepare to pay up. Barack Obama’s new presidential center isn’t a cheap date, and neither is his adopted hometown. When it opens June 19, it will set at least three modern-era records for a former White House occupant: time taken to be completed, project cost and the price to get inside. At $30, adult admission to see the 44th president’s story is more than at any other U.S. presidential library, a Wall Street Journal review shows. That is 59% higher than the average for presidents from John F. Kennedy through George W. Bush. The top admission for the Obama Presidential Center is in keeping with the record expense of the project in a city known for complex and costly urban development, steep taxes and premium cultural attractions. Despite the price, Chicago is certain to become a Democratic mecca for those eager to reconnect with their party’s most popular living former president. The center is expected to attract approximately 700,000 visitors annually and be an economic engine for the city, while also potentially helping transform the surrounding lower-income neighborhood. The crowds and fundraising success (the Obama Foundation has disclosed donors of $1,001 or more) contrast with the struggles of the next Democratic president after Obama.

John Nolte of Breitbart News has a theory about this:

My guess is that after the initial excitement, that $30 price tag combined with all the cost and hassle involved in driving and parking in Chicago will slow traffic considerably. That leaves an awfully expensive infrastructure to maintain. But, not to belabor the point, we are talking about Democrats here, so I’m sure there is some scheme planned where the presidential library becomes a “Learing Center” or a phony hospice that bilks we the taxpayers out of billions.

They’ll have to keep the grift going somehow, right?

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