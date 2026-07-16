This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Residents of the small leafy Oxfordshire village of Piddington have delivered a thunderous rebuke to Westminster’s latest asylum experiment.

With roughly 180 adults casting ballots on July 4, 175 backed holding a referendum on breaking away from the United Kingdom in protest against plans to house up to 1,250 single adult male asylum seekers at an adjacent former Ministry of Defence Site.

That works out to a 96% yes vote in a community of around 370 people where decisions about their future are being made without them.

The move comes after the Home Office announced in late June it would convert the redundant military storage facility — sitting right between Piddington and Upper Arncott — into basic accommodation for single men aged 18 to 65.

Utility companies have already received instructions to prepare power, water and sewage connections, with work eyed for late August or early September. No detailed public proposal or full impact assessment has been published. Locals say the site was never built for this purpose and sits next to a children’s play area and reserve.

Piddington resident Ian Darby captured the frustration felt by many when he spoke out against the total lack of engagement from officials.

Parish Council Chairman Tim McNally framed the vote as a natural response to being driven into a corner.

“We had an incredible result with almost two-thirds of the village voting, the rest were children, and an acceptance of 96%. It was truly astonishing. Self-determination is what people want whilst they are being ignored and driven into a corner. This is a natural human instinct and reaction. The Principality of Piddington, the village that roared, will put together their council and representatives to empower themselves.”

Local resident Graham Rixon called the scale “completely inappropriate.” “We’re a village of 350 people — there’s another village down the road of even less people, and they’re going to dump 1,200 people here.”

“Most of them probably won’t speak the language, so there’s going to be communication problems, and as far as I know, no help’s been set up for language,” he continued, adding “We haven’t had any detail of how it’s going to work, so if it does go through, it’ll be a mess — inadequate provision has been made. We’re supposed to live in a democracy, and this is just trying to bypass democracy and get it all done before anyone notices.”

Another resident from nearby Arncott, Gwen McEwan, described the prospect as “frightening.” She asked why her village should be penalised while British people wait for housing and noted that local children already pay £300 a term for the bus to school. “If they come here, I won’t be paying any council tax.”

Chairman McNally highlighted the human side: “We have young children, we’ve got elderly people. People actually have the comfort to walk at night through the village without consequence.”

Concerns centre on groups of bored single men potentially roaming near homes and the play area, language barriers, and pressure on already limited rural services in a place over two miles from the nearest shop with no pavement along the B-road.

Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller for Bicester and Woodstock has called the isolated site unsuitable and demanded ministers pause the plan, publish a full impact assessment, and come to the area to explain themselves directly. He said the decision feels like one taken in secret in Whitehall and imposed on local people treated as an afterthought.

The Home Office maintains the move forms part of closing asylum hotels and shifting claimants into basic ex-military accommodation to end the perception that illegal arrival leads to hotel stays.

It points to falling hotel numbers and reduced overall asylum costs. Critics note the approach simply relocates the same pressures into small communities that never asked for them and lack the infrastructure or policing to absorb sudden demographic change.

This is not an isolated outburst. Across Britain, similar top-down placements of large numbers of single adult male asylum seekers into former military sites or new housing have triggered the same pattern of ignored residents, safety worries for women and children, and strained local resources.

In one case a village of just 150 people faced 121 migrants placed in 21 new-build houses originally meant for social housing, sited next to a children’s playground and primary school. Locals reported teenage girls taking longer routes to avoid the area.

Another former RAF base targeted for up to 1,500 people sat on contaminated ground with no power, water or phone lines initially, requiring massive taxpayer upgrades while the base exit opened onto a resident’s driveway.

The pattern continues in Barnham, Suffolk — a peaceful village of just 600 people now facing plans to house over 1,000 asylum seekers at the nearby disused RAF site. That influx would nearly triple the local population. The base sits only two minutes from a primary school and beside a nature reserve.

Residents report teaching their children basic safety measures such as locking doors and staying quiet. Fencing around the site already has holes that allow easy exit. Public meetings on the plans have been restricted, and critics describe the broader approach as “Operation Scatter” — deliberately dispersing claimants into rural areas with limited facilities and minimal local input.

Watch how the policy has already played out in other small places:

In Crowborough, East Sussex, residents formed a volunteer security patrol after hundreds of single male asylum seekers were moved into a former training camp, creating what locals described as a village within a village.

Women reported carrying personal alarms and taking self-defence classes even in daylight. One volunteer stated the group provided “a visible presence to provide safety and security. We are a deterrent.”

The same town had earlier braced for up to 600 men at the army camp site, with orderly protests drawing thousands and residents installing extra fencing and alarms on peripheral properties. Trust in government evaporated as plans advanced with minimal consultation.

The housing angle runs deeper still. Projections show migrants set to absorb nearly 40% of all new homes built in the UK by 2030 under current net migration trends, even as 1.3 million British households sit on social housing waiting lists.

The policy of clearing hotels by dispersing claimants into rural and suburban sites simply shifts the burden onto native communities already competing for homes, schools and GP appointments.

Piddington’s symbolic independence vote stands as the latest expression of a growing refusal by ordinary Britons to accept being treated as collateral damage in a national experiment they never consented to.

The village that roared on July 4 has drawn its line. Whether Westminster hears it or continues treating rural England as disposable real estate for imported populations remains to be seen. Self-determination, once stirred at the smallest scale, has a habit of spreading.

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