A recent surge in shark attacks has been attributed to social media influencers encouraging risky interactions with the deadly predators, according to marine biologists.

Yes, really, they’re pissing off sharks for clicks.

The pursuit of viral content, such as selfies and videos with sharks, is leading tourists to provoke the animals, resulting in defensive bites, according to scientists quoted in a Daily Mail report.

Scientists are alarmed by influencers who promote touching or grabbing sharks, with some even seen holding onto their dorsal fins for dramatic photos.

“We can’t believe we have to tell people not to grab an 18-foot predator,” one expert urged.

The insanity is off the scale.

Notable incidents include a Russian influencer bitten in the Maldives earlier this year and travel influencer Lilian Tagliari, who was attacked by a nurse shark while swimming among a group of 50 in the same region.

The rise in such content is encouraging other people to engage in it.

Here some lunatic parents allow their own children to have sharks swimming around them on the same beach in Israel where a man was eaten alive just days ago.

Other idiots just seem to think it’s cool to hang around sharks.

Despite their fearsome reputation, sharks are not naturally aggressive toward humans, experts emphasize. However, provocative actions, often inspired by social media, are disrupting their behavior.

The Mail report notes that influencer Ocean Ramsey, known for her shark-swimming videos, defends her content as educational, but scientists like Eric Clua argue that such posts send a dangerous message by downplaying the risks.

The trend has sparked concern for both human safety and shark conservation. Misleading portrayals could fuel fear and harm efforts to protect these vital marine species.

As influencer culture continues to shape travel behaviour, experts have urged greater awareness and respect for wildlife to prevent further incidents.

