This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Washington D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith was humiliated earlier today after revealing that she apparently doesn’t know what the term “chain of command” means.

During a press briefing, a reporter asked Smith “Do you know what the chain of command is now?” referring to President Trump having deployed National Guard troops to the capital to restore law and order.

Smith looked puzzled and responded “What does that mean?”

Wow.

How does a person get a job as a police officer, let alone Police Chief without knowing what that means?

That’s not hyperbole.

Here’s a helpful crash course that a child could understand…

Trump announced the deployment of approximately 800 National Guard troops to D.C. alongside the federalization of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department, citing a “public safety emergency” due to what he described as rampant crime and lawlessness in the nation’s capital.

Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take control of the police for up to 48 hours during emergencies, extendable to 30 days with congressional notification, to justify this unprecedented move.

He claimed the city had been “overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals,” pointing to high-profile incidents like the assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer during an attempted carjacking.

Trump framed the deployment as “Liberation Day” for D.C., aiming to restore order and address issues like homelessness, graffiti, and potholes, with Attorney General Pam Bondi overseeing the police and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth coordinating the National Guard’s efforts.

