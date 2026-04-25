This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

NYC’s 1839 First Reformed Church of Astoria engulfed in massive 5-alarm blaze…

One of New York City’s oldest churches was engulfed in flames Thursday night, marking yet another arson attack on a historic church.

The five-alarm fire broke out Thursday evening around 6:45 p.m. at a residence attached to the historic First Reformed Church of Astoria in Queens. Flames spread rapidly to the main structure.

Nearly 270 firefighters responded, with at least six injured, one after being struck by falling debris from a partial roof collapse.

The church, a neighborhood landmark that had already survived and been rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1888, now faces uncertain survival.

The First Reformed Church of Astoria was organized in 1839, making it one of New York City’s oldest houses of worship.

In recent years the church had sat vacant, though it remained a cherished neighborhood landmark.

This incident is the latest in an ongoing series of arson attacks on churches.

As we recently highlighted, another historic church—the 1893 Saint-Romain structure in Quebec was torched:

A Macdonald-Laurier Institute report confirmed arson attacks on religious institutions in Canada more than doubled from pre-2021 baselines, with fewer than 4% of cases resulting in charges—leaving over 96% unsolved.

Broader counts place the total number of Canadian churches burned or vandalized since 2021 well over 100, with many sources citing figures exceeding 80 arsons alone.

The pattern is not confined to North America. In the UK, churches face more than 10 crimes every single day:

A massive fire recently ravaged the historic Kings Hall Methodist Church in Southall, West London:

While the government rushed to condemn threats against mosques, they remain silebt on routine church attacks:

The same erosion continues across Europe, where centuries-old Christian landmarks are torched with disturbing regularity. Authorities routinely treat these incidents as random “accidents” or downplay motives, even as critics highlight unchecked mass immigration from populations often hostile to Western Christian heritage.

X users reacting to the Astoria fire drew direct parallels to this wider wave. Responses echoed the frustration seen in Canada: churches burning while officials insist there’s “nothing to see here,” with arsonists almost never caught.

The First Reformed Church of Astoria represented generations of New York’s Protestant roots—roots now literally going up in smoke. These are not abstract losses. They are living landmarks erased in real time, many having survived wars, depressions, and disasters only to fall to fires in an era of open borders and lax enforcement.

Western nations keep treating this as coincidence at their peril. Canada’s experience—doubled arson rates, unsolved cases piling up, heritage destroyed—serves as a warning. Without serious border controls, actual prosecution of these crimes, and leaders willing to defend the civilization that built these nations instead of importing grievances against it, the fires will not stop.

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