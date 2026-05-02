This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Yet another church has been destroyed by fire, this time in France.

Flames tore through the roof and bell tower of the 19th-century Église Saint-Cyriaque in the small Moselle village of Montenach, near the borders with Luxembourg and Germany.

Built between 1884 and 1886, the church survived two world wars and had just undergone significant community-funded renovations. Now its timber roof and charpente are gone, part of the clocher has collapsed, and the interior sustained heavy damage. No one was injured, but the loss is devastating for locals.

Firefighters were reportedly called to a vegetation fire in dry scrubland nearby. Strong winds—reported up to 50 km/h—drove the blaze straight into the wooden structure. Around 60 to 110 pompiers and dozens of vehicles battled the flames for hours. Crews managed to save over 110 liturgical objects and artworks, but the historic building itself was left roofless and gutted.

The mayor of Montenach, Jean-Paul Tinnes, commented “The roof is gone, the bell tower is gone. It makes me cry. I’ve been mayor for over thirty years. My children were baptized here, I got married here… It’s a historic building that everyone cherishes. We hope to be able to rebuild and restore it quickly.” A planned wedding for the weekend was canceled.

Video footage captured the rapid spread and collapse, showing thick smoke pouring from the steeple before the roof gave way.

Officials are calling it an accident. An investigation has been opened, but no criminal motive is publicly suspected at this stage.

Yet the timing and context are hard to ignore. France has seen a documented surge in attacks on churches—vandalism, desecration, and arson. Studies show a Christian religious building disappears every two weeks through fire, collapse, or deliberate damage.

Anti-Christian incidents number in the hundreds annually, with criminal fires rising sharply in recent years. Europe-wide reports from groups tracking religious freedom confirm the trend is worsening, not fading.

Social media reaction has been swift and skeptical. Many users pointed out the growing list of similar blazes and questioned whether every “brush fire” or “technical defect” explanation holds up when churches keep burning. Posts highlighted the contrast: Europe’s Christian landmarks are torched while officials downplay any cultural or demographic drivers behind the hostility.

This isn’t isolated bad luck. It’s part of a pattern playing out across France and Europe where Christian sites face repeated targeting. The sheer frequency of these incidents demands more than the usual quick dismissal.

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