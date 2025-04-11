The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

They told you the shot would stay in your arm. That was a lie.

They said the spike protein would degrade quickly. That was a lie.

Yale researchers tracked vax-injured patients over time—and they were shocked to learn that some individuals were still producing spike protein 709 days after vaccination.

That’s almost two years!

But that wasn’t all they found. This study should alarm every vaccinated person.

This wasn’t a fringe study. It was led by Yale scientists, including immunologists who originally supported the vaccine rollout.

Their findings should be front-page news. But the media’s silent.

These Yale researchers believed mRNA shots would help fight COVID and even Long COVID.

They’ve since changed their stance.

Why? Because the data forced them to.

Finally… some actual science.

The Yale researchers found clear biological proof that in some people, mRNA spike protein production did not stop following vaccination.

Instead, it persisted—triggering autoimmunity, suppressing immune function, and reactivating dormant viruses.

Yikes!

These people weren’t just feeling “off.”

They had objectively measurable signs of illness, such as:

Lower CD4 counts

Reactivated Epstein-Barr and herpes viruses

Over 100 autoimmune antibody increases

TNFα spikes

And more

For years, these individuals were dismissed and told they were “anxious” or “imagining it.”

Many of them were labeled “anti-vaccine” despite having just taken the vaccine.

But Yale’s data proves otherwise:

These vaccine-injured patients were biologically unwell. Many for over a year.

What we’ve known for years, thanks to personal stories and anecdotal evidence, is now scientifically proven.

This study validates the experiences and concerns of millions of people worldwide.

We should be shouting this from the rooftops. And we should apologize to those who were ignored and ridiculed.

Remember what we were told?

“The mRNA degrades in hours.”

“The spike protein clears quickly.”

“The shots don’t stay in your body.”

And we can’t forget the broken record… “Safe and effective.”

These Yale scientists just proved all of these claims false.

We were lied to. And people died.

But this wasn’t the first red flag. It’s just something else we can add to the growing list of proof.

Even more validation of what we knew all along.

In case you missed it, a 2022 Stanford study found vaccine mRNA and spike still present 8 weeks after injection.

And in 2023, a Harvard-linked study found free spike protein in the blood of teens who developed myocarditis post-vaccination.

But the Yale study goes even further:

It shows this isn’t a rare side effect—it’s a repeatable, trackable pattern in a large cohort of real patients.

The injuries are happening. The spike is staying. And the immune system is breaking down.

It’s not one in a million. And it’s not a “conspiracy theory.”

A Midwestern Doctor exposes just how reckless the COVID-19 vaccination campaign really was.

Many patients also developed new autoimmune conditions.

Yale found anti-nucleosome antibodies linked to lupus—and anti-AQP4 antibodies tied to nervous system disorders.

Tragically, the jab caused some people’s bodies to attack themselves.

These aren’t just mild side effects. In some cases, they’re completely life-changing.

Study participants reported:

Crushing fatigue

Brain fog

Anxiety and depression

Sleep disruption

Chronic pain

Viral flare-ups

All post-vaccine. And almost all denied—until now.

So what caused this disaster?

The truth is shocking.

mRNA vaccines were rushed through production, bypassed safety checks, and relied on experimental manufacturing techniques never tested at scale.

To make them “work,” the manufacturers had to:

Use toxic lipid nanoparticles

Overdose the mRNA (Moderna was 3.3X higher than Pfizer)

Add pseudouridine to stop the body from breaking it down

The result?

Prolonged spike production—and suppressed immunity.

A recipe for disaster.

This wasn’t just a scientific failure. It was a regulatory betrayal.

The FDA saw batch inconsistencies, quality failures, and persistent adverse event signals—and did nothing.

Actually, they didn’t do nothing…

They protected Big Pharma and gaslit the public. They ruined lives and they’re still trying to get away with it.

Now, with Yale’s data finally public, we have the smoking gun.

Another smoking gun. To add to the pile of smoking guns.

Spike protein from the vaccine can persist for years.

It damages the immune system.

It triggers autoimmunity and viral reactivations.

And it was all covered up.

But it was even worse than a cover-up.

This is no longer a “conspiracy theory.”

It’s an immunological fact—confirmed by top scientists at one of the most vaccine-friendly institutions in America.

That speaks volumes.

The only question now is: What happens next?

We don’t need mandates. We don’t need another rushed mRNA shot. Or any kind of shot for that matter.

We need accountability, full transparency, and independent oversight of everything going forward.

Because this changes everything.

