Guest post by Adan Salazar

Social media users blasted the legacy media for ignoring the brutal murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death on a light rail train in North Carolina last month by a homeless man with a lengthy rap sheet.

Surveillance footage over the weekend showed Zarutska, 23, a Ukrainian refugee, board a train car in Charlotte on August 22 wearing her work attire and sit in front of 35-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who had been arrested over 14 times.

Within moments of Zarutska sitting down, Brown is seen pulling a knife out before brutally attacking her, at which point the footage cuts out. Brown is next seen walking around the subway car with blood dripping from his knife.

The vicious attack sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why no legacy outlets have reported on the black on white crime.

“If you search MSNBC, CNN, NY Times or Washington Post, you won’t find any mention of this news story about Iryna Zarutska,” noted @WallStreetMav, adding, “The Democrats on the Charlotte city council tried to block the release of the video footage.”

X user @EndWokeness noted there’s been “0 AP stories on this deadly attack, 0 PBS stories on this deadly attack, 0 NYT stories on this deadly attack, 0 NPR stories on this deadly attack, 0 WSJ stories on this deadly attack, 0 BBC stories on this deadly attack, 0 CNN stories on this deadly attack, 0 WAPO stories on this deadly attack, 0 Reuters stories on this deadly attack,” and “0 MSNBC stories on this deadIy attack,” with X platform owner Elon Musk responding, “Zero.”

Axios and ABC News were also added to the list of outlets refusing to spotlight the brutal murder.

“Every single one of them wrote stories on Daniel Penny… …do you get it yet?” asked X user Matt Van Swol.

Another X user highlighted how the New York Times published over 100 articles covering the Daniel Penny subway story, where he choked out a violent homeless man inadvertently killing him, while none have been dedicated to Zarutska.

In another example, Reuters posted over 600 articles mentioning George Floyd, while none have been posted covering Zarutska’s death.

Additionally, @EndWokeness showed the Associated Press website has over 74,000 posts about Floyd, and not one about Zarutska.

“If you want to know why your ratings are in the tank and no one likes you, look no further than the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska who moved to US to escape war in Ukraine, a story you refuse to tell. Sadly she couldn’t survive the Democrats’ criminal justice system,” commented TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk.

“Yet you wouldn’t shut up or stop villainizing Daniel Penny, a hero, who probably stopped a murder just like her’s. Why? Because he was a straight white American male and the perp was black,” Kirk added.

Musk also pointed out the absurdity of leftists who claim to support Ukraine having nothing to say about the violent killing of a Ukrainian refugee.

Zarutska’s obituary states: “In August 2022, she emigrated from Ukraine with her mother, sister, and brother to escape the war, and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States.”

“Silence is violence. And the media is complicit in covering up what happened to Iryna Zarutska by refusing to report on her murder,” posted X user Ian Miles Cheong. “She deserved better.”

Yet another X user underscored how the edited footage, stopped right before the brutal murder, spared viewers the tragic scene that unfolded, and blamed liberal judges, district attorneys and Democrat policies for the incident.

“What they don’t show you in this video is Iryna’s blood curdling muffled screams and terrified, helpless eyes as she was being viciously stabbed in her neck by this fucking monster,” described Jason DeBolt.

“The judges and district attorneys who have allowed criminals to roam free are literally terrorists in robes and suits. They are no different than people who allow their aggressive pit bulls (with a history of attacking humans) to roam freely on your street. They should be responsible for the monsters they unleash,” DeBolt wrote.

Democrat Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posted a statement to X apparently condemning people for sharing the footage.

Musk noted the incident illustrates how the legacy media cannot be trusted.

Zarutska’s friends have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser page seeking donations for unexpected expenses.

Here are a few more posts of prominent figures condemning the incident and the policies that led to it.

