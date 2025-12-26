This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

According to a local Wyoming sheriff’s office, unidentified flying objects (UFOs) continue to gather at high altitudes above the Red Desert and the Jim Bridger Power Plant in Sweetwater County.

Sheriff John Grossnickle of Sweetwater County said he personally observed the drone-resembling aerial objects, according to his spokesperson Jason Mower, who informed the Cowboy State Daily of the information.

Mower noted that this represents 13 months of illuminated objects resembling drones assembling in groups, frequently appearing in organized patterns, above the Red Desert and the power plant. He further mentioned that their extreme altitude makes them impossible to target or bring down from ground level.

“We’ve worked with everybody,” said Mower to the Cowboy State Daily. “We’ve done everything we can to figure out what they are, and nobody wants to give us any answers.”

According to Mower, the sheriff accompanied Wyoming U.S. House Rep. Harriet Hageman to view the aerial objects, and she personally witnessed them.

Mower explained that the occurrences have become so widespread, with any prospect of resolving them appearing so unlikely, that residents have largely ceased notifying the sheriff’s office about them.

#ad: Looking for high-purity DMSO you can actually trust?

Earth Harmony’s DMSO is USP Grade with 99.99% purity, non-diluted, with no added water, and stored in glass bottles to prevent plastic contamination.

NOTE: DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a powerful solvent. This product is for research and development purposes only. Only use as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Choose purity. Choose performance. Choose Earth Harmony DMSO.

Stock Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Earth Harmony, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Mower labels the objects “drones” and “unidentified flying objects,” pointing out that they operate at altitudes of thousands of feet. He went on to explain that their movements resemble those of drones, yet their true nature continues to elude explanation.

“It’s like the new normal,” said Mower to the Cowboy State Daily.

Mower added that, to date, the objects have not caused any harm.

“It’s like this phenomenon that continues to happen, but it’s not causing any, you know, issues that we have to deal with — other than the presence of them,” Mower said while speaking with the Cowboy State Daily.

Mower stated that if the objects ever present an immediate threat, “rest assured … we’ll certainly act accordingly.”

Mower indicated that, for the time being, in the absence of any explanations or prospects for obtaining them, the sheriff’s department is concentrating on routine public safety threats and criminal matters that they can effectively handle.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share