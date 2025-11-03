This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

The State of Wyoming has introduced a new bill titled the “Clean Air and Geoengineering Prohibition Act” that would criminalize any intentional release of particles or substances into the air for the purpose of altering weather, climate, or sunlight.

Unfortunately, the bill is doomed to fail because it bans “intentional” geoengineering, not the true cause of trails left behind aircraft that linger, disperse, and block the sun and sky: metal nanoparticle- and sulfur-laced jet emissions.

The new legislation declares: “No person shall intentionally inject, release or disperse by any means any atmospheric contaminant within Wyoming or the airspace above Wyoming for the purpose of altering climate, weather or solar radiation.”

The bill is a response to the growing number of Americans who are frustrated by the sun- and sky-blocking trails left behind aircraft in flight.

They feel they are being robbed of their God-given right to sunlight and clear skies.

The FAA, NASA, and NOAA have officially confirmed that jet airplanes—including commercial jets—create emissions that linger in the sky and alter the weather:

These contrails from jets “form in ice supersaturated regions of the atmosphere and can last for hours to days,” according to the three agencies.

They “are characterized by their tendency to widen and spread, eventually covering areas that can span several hundred kilometers.”

Because of their long lifespan and massive coverage area, these jet emissions are “likely to have the most significant impact on the atmosphere.”

The government openly states that “contrail cirrus can be difficult to distinguish from naturally occurring cirrus clouds.”

Blocking the sun and sky is considered by many to amount to crimes against humanity because it strips adults and children of informed consent and the basic human right to sunlight, clear skies, and natural health.

Sunlight is essential for vitamin D production, immune function, and mental well-being.

No government, airline, corporation, or researcher has the moral or legal authority to block the sun and sky or expose the public to undisclosed atmospheric experiments without their knowledge or permission.

Anti-geoengineering experts like Jim Lee have been warning for years that lawmakers are focusing on the wrong target—banning “intentional” experiments while ignoring the ongoing atmospheric pollution from everyday jet traffic that already functions as large-scale, unregulated but “accidental” geoengineering.

Why The Bill Will Fail

The Wyoming lawmakers behind the new legislation are right to cite “the sovereign right to establish public policy concerning the air, land and water of the state.”

In their bill, they warn that “the risks to human health, agriculture, wildlife and environmental safety from atmospheric modification experiments… may have harmful consequences.”

However, the legislation defines an “atmospheric contaminant” as “any substance intentionally released into the atmosphere for the purpose of altering climate, weather or solar radiation.”

That means the legislation will not stop sun- and sky-blocking commercial jet emissions because neither jet manufacturers, jet fuel makers, nor airlines claim that their emissions are for intentional geoengineering.

‘Geoengineering’ is the deliberate large-scale intervention in the Earth’s climate system intended to counteract so-called and debunked “climate change” effects.

While it’s possible that jet manufacturers, jet fuel makers, and airlines secretly do understand that jet emissions are causing geoengineering, the bill will not stop the sun and sky blocking because it only targets intentional acts of geoengineering.

No one in the airline industry is claiming that jet emissions are intentionally accomplishing geoengineering.

In effect, the bill criminalizes what no one admits to doing—while the real, ongoing jet emissions that block the sun and sky continue under the guise of routine aviation.

Are Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, & Now Wyoming Legislators Intentionally Writing Ineffective Weather Modification Bills?

Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana have already passed bills criminalizing intentional geoengineering.

Tennessee’s bill has been in effect for over a year.

Yet the sun and sky blocking have continued in all three states because jet emissions are not claimed to be for intentional geoengineering.

So the bills don’t work.

Airplane-caused weather manipulation will not stop until lawmakers address the metal nanoparticle- and sulfur-containing jet exhaust that the FAA, NASA, and NOAA already admit form man-made clouds that block the sky.

The fact that four states have decided to word these bills with language that does not address the real problem raises the troubling possibility that these legislators are intentionally sabotaging citizens’ right to sunlight and clear skies.

Why would states write bills with the same wording that has failed to stop the sun and sky blocking in other states?

Wyoming Bill Details

Prohibited activities include “solar radiation management,” “stratospheric aerosol injection,” “weather modification,” and “atmospheric polluting interventions.”

The act empowers the state’s environmental director to “issue a cease and desist order upon discovery of any prohibited activity” and to notify “the federal government, other states or international entities” that such actions are “unlawful within Wyoming pursuant to this act and the tenth amendment.”

Anyone violating the law would face felony charges.

A first offense carries up to two years in prison and fines up to $500,000, while repeat offenses carry up to five years in prison and at least $500,000 in fines.

The measure also prohibits retaliation against whistleblowers who report or provide evidence of a suspected violation.

If passed by the State House and Senate, the bill would take effect in Wyoming immediately upon becoming law.

Bottom Line

Wyoming’s “Clean Air and Geoengineering Prohibition Act” sounds bold on paper.

But like similar laws in Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana, it’s written to fail.

Geoengineering should be banned in all states, but Americans are upset with what they witness daily coming out of commercial aircraft.

By banning only “intentional” atmospheric modification, lawmakers have handed industry and government the perfect loophole while making Americans wrongly believe the problem is being addressed.

Meanwhile, the trails keep spreading, the sunlight keeps fading, and no one is held accountable.

Until legislators name and ban the real source—the metal nanoparticle- and sulfur-laced exhaust from jets that the FAA, NASA, and NOAA already admit alter the weather—Americans will continue losing their right to sunlight, clear skies, and informed consent under the false pretense of “normal” flight operations.

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Copyright 2025 Jon Fleetwood

