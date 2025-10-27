This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on an unhinged rant during a rally for Communist Muslim NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, a Communist Muslim born in Uganda, is running against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Zohran Mamdani is a far-left radical who openly admits he will raise property taxes based on skin color – specifically, white people.

Top Democrats such as Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and New York Governor Hochul have endorsed Mamdani.

AOC and Senator Bernie Sanders, two of the most unhinged and far-left lawmakers, joined Mamdani in Queens on Sunday evening.

The theme of Mamdani’s rally, “New York is Not For Sale,” reflected his pledge to challenge the billionaires and oligarchs funding his political opponents.

The crowd chanted, “Tax the Rich!” and booed New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

She nodded in agreement and shouted, “I hear you!”

AOC took the stage and busted out a few new accents as she screamed into the microphone on Sunday evening.

AOC’s meltdown was reminiscent of Howard Dean’s “Dean Scream Speech” that ended his career during the 2004 Iowa caucuses.

“This city was built by the Irish escaping famine, Italians fleeing fascism, Jews escaping the Holocaust…” AOC shouted.

AOC continued, “Black Americans fleeing slavery and Jim Crow. Latinos seeking a better life! Native Peoples standing for themselves! Asian-Americans coming together in Queens! In Brooklyn! In the Bronx! In Manhattan! In Staten Island! In this country, in a vision to build the freest, toughest, and greatest city on earth!”

WATCH:

NYC voters turned out in droves on the first day of early voting.

“The New York City BOE reported a total of 79,409 early voter check-ins as the polls closed Saturday night – a sharp jump from the 15,418 who showed up when early voting began four years ago,” The New York Post reported.

“Officials said 24,046 ballots were cast in Manhattan, 22,105 in Brooklyn, 19,045 in Queens, 7,793 in the Bronx, and 6,420 in Staten Island,” the Post reported.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share