Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Prominent Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was arrested Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is being processed for expedited removal from the U.S., according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Chavez is believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, and has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for involvement in organized crime, trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives, according to DHS.

DHS said that Chavez entered the country legally with a B-2 tourist visa in August 2023, but the visa expired in February 2024. After its exploration, Chavez applied for Lawful Permanent Resident status, based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen who had a prior relationship with the now deceased son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The Biden administration allowed Chavez to reenter the country in early January.

“It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for DHS Tricia McLaughlin.

Chavez was convicted of driving under the influence in 2012, was issues an arrest warrant for offense of organized crime in 2023, and was arrested for the Illegal Possession of Any Assault Weapon and Manufacture or Import Short Barreled Rifle in 2024.

Chavez is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight world champion who lost to the former Disney Channel star and YouTuber gone Boxer Jake Paul in June, according to ESPN.

“Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over,” McLaughlin said.

DHS said that the Sinaloa Cartel has been responsible for kidnapping, torturing, and killing Americans and that they “also played a major role in the trafficking of fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border.”

