Charlie Kirk may no longer be with us, but his influence continues to shape the world in powerful ways.

In his life, Charlie preached the timeless truths of loving your neighbor, showing respect even to your enemies, and placing Jesus Christ and faith in God at the very center of our existence.

That lesson is now spreading to people who have never had a strong relationship with God.

A young woman recently went viral on TikTok when she revealed that she picked up a Bible for the first time in her life after witnessing the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk and the shameful reaction to his death.

“Watching [Charlie] get shot in the neck and everybody being so desensitized and just going on with life like it was normal — something was calling me to my husband’s Bible,” she confessed.

When she opened the Bible, the first verse she stumbled upon was John 8:32, which reads: “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

That verse “changed” her.

“I feel like Charlie Kirk’s death woke me up spiritually, and now, I can’t unsee the truth,” she said.

“I’ve never voted before, but after yesterday, I know where I stand. I will never cast a blue vote.”

If Charlie were here, he would have a huge smile on his face watching this former non-believer make her first steps towards Jesus.

The woman’s bio now reads: “Live like Charlie. Love like Jesus.”

