Guest post by Andrew Powell

Someone give this woman a “Wife of the Year” award!

When it comes to outdoor activities such as hiking, one of the largest fears is coming across a grizzly bear. Hell, a bear is bad enough to deal with, but a grizzly takes the cake. So just imagine not having to deal with one, but TWO of those bad boys. That’s exactly what went down for a Canadian couple Saturday.

In British Columbia while they were riding electric bikes along the Kootenay River, the wife all of a sudden heard her husband shout, per the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS). A grizzly was mauling him, and he also had company.

“She saw a grizzly bear running at her,” said the agency in an official statement. “She used bear spray and then noticed a second grizzly bear attacking her husband. She again used bear spray and both bears ran off.”

The husband suffered “significant injuries” and had to undergo surgery when he arrived at the hospital. It’s expected that he will make a full recovery. And he can thank his amazing wife and the bear spray for cooking under an incredible amount of pressure.

As far as the bears, they’re still at large. Searches and sweeps were done Saturday and Sunday, with traps also being set up, but no bears were spotted nor caught. The trails are currently closed until it is determined that it’s safe to go into the area.

Imagine having a wife who can fight off grizzly bears… now that’s a winner right there.

