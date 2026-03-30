This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Christine A. Jones, a 61-year-old housekeeping supervisor from Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, was shot and killed in a downtown Madison parking ramp last week after being targeted by a former coworker for supporting President Donald Trump.

The suspect is her former coworker, 31-year-old Diamond Simone Wallace, who had previously accused Jones of racism because of her support for the president.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Washington Avenue around 8 a.m. on March 22 after reports of a person down in the parking ramp.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had parked in the ramp before heading to her shift at a nearby hotel.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace worked with Jones at the same downtown Madison hotel until he was fired in April of last year.

After the firing, Wallace returned to the hotel, made threats, and caused disturbances. The hotel’s general manager obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

The complaint states Wallace blamed Jones for the termination, slashed the tires on her Chevrolet Silverado, and had previously accused her of being racist just because she supported Trump.

Wallace “expressed animosity towards CAJ [Christine A. Jones] for being a Trump supporter,” the filing reads, according to a report from The Center Square.

The killer was arrested on March 23, the day after the shooting.

Police recovered a handgun and a blue hooded sweatshirt that matched surveillance video from the scene. Ballistics linked the gun to the murder.

Wallace has a prior felony conviction from 2019 for resisting an officer, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

The leftist killer appeared in Dane County Court on Wednesday.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set cash bail at $2 million.

Wallace has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1 at 2:30 p.m.

The Republican Party of Dane County issued a statement condemning the violence:

“No grievance, no workplace conflict, no personal resentment justifies violence. We reject any attempts to politicize this tragedy, but we cannot ignore the pain of losing a Dane County woman’s life… Dane County deserves better. Our neighbors deserve better. We must all do better. Be better humans. Choose decency. Reject violence.”

As of Sunday, no major national legacy media outlets have reported the political motive detailed in the criminal complaint.

If a Trump supporter had killed someone over political beliefs, it would dominate headlines for weeks with screams of “MAGA extremism” and “threats to democracy.” But when the victim is a conservative grandmother targeted for supporting Trump? Crickets.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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