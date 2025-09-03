This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The covid pandemic was an exceptional example of the abuse of government power and the classic error of putting blind faith in scientific institutions that are vulnerable to political and corporate manipulation. To put it simply, the hysteria over covid was entirely fabricated and the CDC played a primary role in perpetuating the fear.

The CDC knew as early as October of 2020 that the median Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of covid was a tiny 0.23% (meaning 99.8% of the population was not under threat). The death rate was far below the 3% initially predicted by the World Health Organization. The data also didn't take into account the fact that the majority of deaths were people with comorbidities - Meaning many of them likely died of a different illness or long term health problems, but covid was officially assumed to be the cause.

The CDC response should have been focused on caring for the older subset of the American population which was at greater risk. Instead, the organization tried to terrorize the public with tales of hospitals "packed to capacity with the unvaccinated" while suffering on respirators (no evidence has ever been produced to support this claim).

The CDC joined with Democrats to fear monger over "mass deaths in the streets". They initially lied about the effectiveness of the shot (it is now well known that the covid vaccine does not prevent transmission). They lied about the effectiveness of natural immunity. They lied about the effectiveness of the masks. They lied about the effectiveness of social distancing. They defended the lockdowns (which were an abject failure).

Almost every aspect of the pandemic response ended up being a farce. The CDC and many of its employees act as a political propaganda mechanism, not as an objective scientific guardian of the public good. The organization functions like a cult that worships far-left bureaucratic leadership instead of adhering to the scientific method.

This has become even more apparent in recent months as the agency faces scrutiny. After the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez for refusing to institute Trump's policy changes, the rush for the exits has begun. The woke creatures are now slithering out of the weeds to escape RFK Jr's lawnmower.

A glaring example is the resignation of Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a CDC director who has attacked Trump's policies as dangerous and "unscientific". It is perhaps no coincidence that Daskalakis is a LGBT activist that promotes transgender treatments for children (a highly unscientific practice). This is the kind of person that rises through the ranks at the CDC:

Because of the CDCs behavior during the pandemic as well as the woke agenda of their staff, the American populace has demanded accountability and reform. Trump's decision to make RFK Jr the Secretary of the Department of Health was widely applauded because of the trespasses of the CDC and affiliated agencies during covid. Only Democrats and Big Pharma are opposed to an audit of CDC policies.

It's no surprise that the agency is facing a wave of mass firings and a wave of mass walkouts. Democrats seem to believe that the Trump Administration has no say in underlying federal operations. After all, the system has functioned this way for generations. Presidents come and go; the real power is among the unelected armies of bureaucrats. The moment these people are faced with actual oversight, they become enraged.

Bernie Sanders has joined in the indignant chorus, recently demanding that RFK resign as Health Secretary.

It should be noted that Sanders was one if the biggest recipients of donations from Big Pharma sources in 2020 (over $1.4 million). The companies organize "rank-and-file" employee donations which they often subsidize, thereby bypassing limitations on corporate campaign financing.

Just as we witnessed with USAID, placing the CDC under a microscope has triggered some interesting responses from all the right people. When woke rats jump ship, that's a good thing. When Democrats under the influence of Big Pharma get nervous, that means Trump is on the right track.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

