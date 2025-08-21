This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The woke CEO of Cracker Barrel has sparked a social media uproar after making an infuriating change to an iconic part of the restaurant chain.

As Yahoo reported, the company on Tuesday announced it was replacing its 47-year-old logo. The old logo shows the restaurant name next to a man sitting on a chair and leaning on a barrel.

Now, the only thing left is the name. No more man and barrel.

Follow this link to view the new logo.

But Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino defended the change, claiming that customers actually love the rebrand.

“Honestly, the feedback’s been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we’re doing,” she told Good Morning America.

“Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow — the things that you love are still there,” Masino added. “We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us.”

WATCH:

After taking over as CEO a few months following Cracker Barrel’s infamous summer 2023 Pride stunt, Masino has doubled down on alienating the chain’s traditional base as part of an attempted $700 million rebrand.

Last year, Cracker Barrel signed on as one of the sponsors to Nashville Pride and has been engaging with several other LGBTQ organizations.

Christian music has been reportedly removed from the restaurant while beer is now served.

The company also came under fire earlier this year for its DEI program, even as many other major restaurants are distancing themselves from this racist practice.

The response from social media was brutal, with users blasting the logo as horrible noting Masino’s woke past.

