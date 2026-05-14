The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
2h

Rather enjoyed this one. Back in the 1980s I lived in Boston for four years before returning to England. Used to play for Boston rugby club against Bangor and visiting Bangor was always a pleasant experience. It was a really nice small city and I’m so pleased that the Texas couple got such a great welcome to their new home.

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