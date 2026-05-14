This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A left-wing couple who recently fled the great state of Texas for Maine because they were so concerned about ‘climate change’ received a nasty little gift one morning from a ‘new neighbor.’

The Bangor Daily News wrote a story on Monday about two people named Shawn and Sara Good, who moved to the town back in March.

The paper noted that Shawn and Sara had lived in Austin since 2006 and 2011, but had grown fed up with the sometimes crazy weather events.

Of course, the couple blamed the Texas state government for their inconveniences.

“We had a lot of reasons to move away from Austin, but the one that hit us the hardest was the weather,” Shawn told the Bangor Daily News. “We were facing our fourth catastrophic event in five years, and nobody was doing anything to address it.

But less than two months after setting down in the small city of roughly 33,000 residents, they woke up one late April morning to find someone had taken a dump on their front porch.

The person responsible had slept there overnight on outdoor furniture cushions and apparently found it proper to relieve himself like a wild animal.

This incident completely shocked the ‘tolerant’ couple, who obviously expected paradise. The clean-up afterward was no fun, either.

From the Bangor Daily News:

Shawn Good had lived in Bangor for less than two months with his wife, Sara, when he woke up to find human excrement on the front porch of their new home in Little City. The unwelcome surprise came one Saturday morning in late April, shortly after the couple moved from Austin, Texas, to Bangor in March. They found someone had slept on cushions that belonged on outdoor furniture the couple hadn’t yet unpacked and defecated in several areas on their porch. While the couple was immediately horrified and didn’t enjoy cleaning up the mess, they said the experience hasn’t changed their love of Bangor or their excitement about moving to the Queen City.

Nonetheless, Shawn and Sara Good both say they have no regrets about moving to Bangor. Sara even said a presumably homeless person invading their porch did not compare to what they had ‘endured’ back in Austin.

“When looking at global news, I’m so lucky that the big event I experienced recently was someone sleeping on my porch, she told the Bangor Daily News.

Given the number of leftists who have recently moved to the Lone Star State, long-time residents no doubt hope many will soon adopt the Goods’ spirit and find a state with like-minded individuals.

In this case, Maine’s loss is Texas’s gain.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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