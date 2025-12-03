The Vigilant Fox

Occam
2h

Just because the US wants to make this about territory doesn't mean it's about territory.

Russia has been EXCEEDINGLY clear about why it is in Ukraine, and it has to do with security, infringement by NATO, and the prospect of nuclear weapons directly on Russia's borders.

THIS is what needs to be addressed, not territory.

