This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Police in Mequon, Wisconsin, are warning residents of an illegal alien South American crime ring in their community.

The Mequon Police Department (MPD) hosted a regional information-sharing meeting for police agencies across Southeastern Wisconsin that have been affected by recent criminal activities to share intelligence and coordinate efforts.

MPD shared the following trends that have been identified among the burglaries:

All burglaries occurred between the days of Thursday and Sunday, during evening hours, with entry from the backyard. The homes were often located on cul-de-sacs or dead-end roads, near wooded areas or golf courses, and unoccupied at the time of the break-in.

Stolen items have included jewelry, watches, designer purses, and cash.

Audible security systems and exterior cameras appear to have deterred burglars in several cases.

Trail cameras or other monitoring devices may be used by suspects to monitor the comings and goings of residences.

#ad: Feel like your drive and energy aren’t what they used to be? Looking for a natural boost without relying on injections?

That’s where Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support comes in.

As men age, testosterone levels decline, impacting endurance, focus, confidence, and overall vitality.

Global Healing’s liquid formula is designed to naturally support healthy hormone balance, enhance stamina, and reignite your performance—physically and mentally.

Don’t let age slow you down. Get your vitality back with Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support.

Unlock Your Full Potential

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Residents are urged to contact the Mequon Police Department non-emergency phone if suspicious activity is observed.

MPD noted, “If it is safe to do so, please obtain and provide a description of clothing and the vehicle’s license plate, make, model, and color, as this information greatly improves our ability to locate a vehicle and individual.”

“Set your residential alarms to audible if possible and always activate your home alarm even if you are leaving for a short time. Interior and exterior video surveillance have both deterred criminals and provided the most valuable evidence for identifying suspects.”

Trail cameras captured video of people wearing backpacks and gloves with their faces covered, creeping through the woods.

Mequon police Capt. John Hoell told ABC 12, “Burglaries are not an uncommon thing, but the amount of burglaries that are happening, the way they’re happening, it’s uncommon.”

Per ABC 12:

“Through our investigation, we realized that this is not a local group that’s committing these burglaries. This is not something that’s just happening in the metro Milwaukee area. This is happening throughout the state and throughout the United States,” Hoell said. “This organization, what do you know about them?” WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked. “Basically, what we know is that they’re from South America, and that they’re coming up here to commit these crimes,” Hoell said. “Our belief that there’s a larger group. This is a very well put-together group of people. They come with tools. They do everything the same way every single time they commit these burglaries.”

Watch:

Ironically, protesters gathered in Milwaukee to protest against a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the city, with participants traveling from all over the state.

The crowd chanted, “ICE is not welcome in Milwaukee. ICE is not welcome in Wisconsin,” even as their fellow residents are under threat from an illegal crime ring.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share