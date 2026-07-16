This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Two years after a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one attendee and wounding President Donald Trump, the widow of the man who was slain has expressed deep skepticism about the circumstances of the attack. Helen Comperatore, whose husband Corey, a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter and father of two, was fatally shot while shielding his family, told NewsNation that she believes the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt was “an inside job.”

In the explosive interview, Helen Comperatore stopped short of alleging a second shooter but claimed that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old identified as the gunman, did not act alone.

“I believe he was working with somebody,” she said. “I believe it was an inside job - inside the government somewhere.”

Corey Comperatore died protecting his wife and daughter as shots rang out from a rooftop approximately 400 feet from the stage. Trump was grazed in the ear, and two other spectators were injured. The incident, which occurred amid a series of documented security lapses, has continued to fuel public outrage and congressional scrutiny.

Later in the interview Helen Comperatore issued a poignant message to Trump.

“Don’t forget us and remember what we went through that day. We’re still here, and we need answers,” she said.

Federal investigations have consistently portrayed Crooks as a lone actor, with the FBI. examining the shooting as an assassination attempt and a potential act of domestic terrorism. Extensive searches of his devices and home, along with interviews, yielded no clear motive or evidence of accomplices. Yet, multiple inquiries have highlighted systemic failures by the Secret Service. As of mid-2026, congressional and inspector general reports continue to underscore preventable shortcomings.

A recent Office of Inspector General report found that the Secret Service shockingly missed over 100 radio transmissions from local law enforcement about a suspicious individual, who is now believed to be Crooks, armed with a rangefinder and rifle. Agents failed to relay critical warnings, establish proper joint communications or secure the rooftop vantage point.

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