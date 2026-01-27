This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A male nurse in Florida will likely lose his job after posting that he will refuse to treat supporters of President Trump.

On Sunday, an anesthesiologist named Erik Martindale sparked a social media uproar after posting on his Facebook account that he would let MAGA supporters suffer and refuse to perform any anesthesia on MAGA clients.

In other words, he is saying he will refuse to do his job because he does not like their politics.

Martindale claimed he had every right to do so because he owns all of his businesses and it’s his “ethical oath.”

“I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA,” Martindale wrote in the now-deleted Facebook post. “It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education.”

“I own all of my businesses, and I can refuse anyone!”

After being called out on social media for his vow to break his Hippocratic oath, Martindale deleted the post and claimed he had been hacked.

Martindale did not explain why anyone would bother targeting him. especially considering no one knew who he was before the post.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier responded to Martindale’s disgusting comment on not treating MAGA Republicans by paging the Florida Nursing Board, likely to urge them to cancel Martindale’s license.

“Here we go again…Paging @FLNursingBoard!” Uthmeier wrote.

This incident bears similarities to one involving a previous nurse in Florida last week.

Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, graphically wished that Leavitt suffer traumatic injuries during childbirth.

“I hope you f**king rip from bow to stern and never sh*t normally again, you c**t,” she said.

She was later fired following her remarks.

