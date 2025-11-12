The Vigilant Fox

Hellish 2050
3h

A highly intelligent friend of mine had the booster shot. Started feeling unwell shortly afterwards. And was dead a few days later.

He was a retired solicitor. We had a drink together just a few days earlier. And I again explained to him why I refused the jabs. But he seemed not to want to hear me.

And yes he was in his 70s and with a heart condition that was being managed. And so yes it could merely be a coincidence. But I think the jab was what killed him.

His partner was devastated. She like me had refused teh shots. But he would not listen to her on this matter. She feels so guilty now that she did not make a bigger emphasis on its dangers.

Franklin O'Kanu
3h

Literally wrote an article called the same thing back in July: “The Sacred Art of Logic: Why Brilliant People Believe Stupid Things” — https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-sacred-art-of-logic-why-brilliant

We need to learn how to think critically and spot BS, even though it looks good

