The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Modern education doesn’t make you smarter. It makes you easier to control.

It’s why so many “smart” people can’t see what’s right in front of them.

It’s why so many told you to “shut up” and take the vaccine.

And things are this way for a reason. In 1903, a man by the name of John D. Rockefeller set out to redesign the American education system—not to create thinkers, but to manufacture obedient workers who would never question authority.

As Mattias Desmet says bluntly: “Our education and our training at school maybe teaches us more to think like everybody else than to think for ourselves.”

Once you read this, you’ll never think about school (or intelligence) the same way again.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor and will completely change how you see health and motion. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Intelligence does not equate to being resistant to mind control… Read More .

Intelligence used to be understood as something very multidimensional. It included emotional, physical, intuitive, creative, and spiritual components.

Today? Only one thing matters. Intellectual intelligence—the kind that scores well on tests and follows the rules without asking questions.

This incredibly narrow focus has created an epidemic of smart fools—people who can solve equations but can’t see the reality around them or question what doesn’t make sense.

Have you ever encountered people who look smart on paper but when you try to engage about real world issues and data, you can’t get anywhere?



What about doctors who seem unable to think outside of the script they seem to be reading from?

Some have sharp minds, but their judgement is dull. They recite rules but they can’t recognize truth.

One thing we’ve learned over the last five years is that intelligence does not mean you’re resistant to mind control.

It may even be the opposite.

The more educated people become, the more predictable—and programmable—they seem to be.

Education was supposed to create free thinkers. Instead, it manufactures conformity.

Students are punished for creative solutions, medical trainees are scolded for questioning orthodoxy. It’s been happening for years and it is only getting worse.

It turns out, the public school system doesn’t fail by accident. It’s designed that way.

In 1903, John D. Rockefeller’s General Education Board began reshaping American schools to produce “obedient workers.” The goal wasn’t enlightenment or even useful education—it was control.

Rockefeller’s own director admitted their vision: a population trained to obey, not to think.

And it’s still that way, if not worse, today.

Something big shifted in 1903—and it changed education forever. You won’t believe what the Rockefeller Foundation admitted their real goal was.



Read

’s eye-opening report to learn the truth.

Intelligence does not equate to being resistant to mind control… Read More .

By the 1970s, education was fully centralized under federal control.

Local flavor and creativity was gone.

Curiosity was replaced by compliance.

And generation by generation, the light of critical thought has dimmed.

That’s exactly why we now have highly educated people who follow orders but can’t recognize deception—even when it’s staring them in the face.

Have you ever noticed that the more schooling someone has had, the less capable they are of seeing through propaganda?

That’s the tragedy of “left-brain domination.”

Modern education trains students to memorize lists and algorithms. It does not encourage or reward them to think, imagine, or question. In fact, it even discourages it at times.

Most of America’s school children are mechanical minds running someone else’s code. And they grow up to be adults who do the exact same thing.

“Right-brain” intelligence—the creative, intuitive, and holistic side—has been systematically suppressed. Even science education discourages wonder. But science is full of wonder. In fact, wonder usually pre-empts scientific discovery.

But professors prefer students who follow steps, not those who discover.

In fact, an Ivy League professor even confessed that he loved teaching students to derive answers, but they didn’t love it. They complained that it made them “uncomfortable.” Wow.

They just wanted formulas for the exam.

This is exactly how the system breeds intellectual rigidity. Rigidity that is not conducive to discovery, creativity, or solutions.

So we have doctors who can recite protocols but can’t heal, scientists who follow data models but ignore reality, and experts who defend lies with flawless logic built on false premises and cherry-picked data.

They’re all brilliant—but they’re blind.

And the smarter they are, the more dangerous that blindness becomes.

A key study, Cognitive Sophistication Does Not Attenuate the Bias Blind Spot, found that highly intelligent people are more prone to confirmation bias. They’re skilled at defending their beliefs, not at seeing the truth.

That’s why “smart” people are often the most hypnotized.

Their intellect serves their ego, not reality.

And when their logic fails, they often double down. They enter what’s called a “hypnotic state”—disassociating from reason and scanning arguments for something to attack instead of seeking what’s true or even just having a constructive conversation.

Their goal isn’t understanding. It’s victory.

They’ve become trapped inside a mental hamster wheel—running faster and faster but going absolutely nowhere. And running themselves down in the process.

When people lose grounding—spiritual, emotional, or physical—they become easy to manipulate.

Cult leaders, political movements, and corporate powers all exploit this.

Without an anchor, even the smartest minds will believe the absurd, defend the indefensible, and obey the insane.

This same thing has happened all throughout history. Some people seem to think we’re smart, more advanced, and less able to manipulate right now. But it isn’t true. Those with the knowledge and power to do so, can exploit these vulnerabilities all too easily.

In fact, every empire rises with courage and creativity before collapsing into intellectual decadence.

Once the elites lose connection to the real world, they replace wisdom with ideology. Their ideas become more important than truth that is before them.

Soon, the civilization that conquered the world can’t even think straight.

How do empires fall?



Not by war, but by unbalanced minds disconnected from reality.



Dig deeper into the chilling pattern playing out today.

Intelligence does not equate to being resistant to mind control… Read More .

America just may be entering that final stage—an empire of intellect, now detached from reality.

You know what I’m talking about.



Our experts are preaching absolute nonsense, and most of the public nods in agreement. Being “right” and on the right team matters more than being sane.

And this is exactly how civilizations die. Not from invasion, but from intellectual imbalance.

But thankfully there’s hope.

The internet shattered the monopoly of false “experts.” So for the first time, the public can seek wisdom beyond credentialed talking heads.

People are waking up to balanced intelligence—the union of logic, emotion, intuition, and lived experience.



And they’re gravitating toward those who embody it.

Look at people like Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore. Neither of them have the pedigree of academia, but they’re both grounded, curious, and open-minded—traits missing from modern “intellectuals.”

They connect dots between past and present, left and right, science and story.

And that’s why people trust them. They’re balanced minds in an unbalanced world.

Meanwhile, the “experts” who lecture us on TV are often emotional wrecks.

Take Peter Hotez for example, the mess of a vaccine spokesman. He’s the perfect symbol of what happens when intellect outgrows wisdom.

Brilliant on paper. Blind in practice.

Over the past decade, millions of people have rejected these hollow authorities. They’re done with credentialed parrots. They crave truth from those anchored in real life.

Like me, you’re probably one of those millions.

This important shift toward authentic voices has marked a turning point. We’re in the midst of a cultural correction back toward sanity.

Balanced intelligence is what allows us to see clearly when something—or even the the whole world—goes awry. It’s the harmony between head and heart, knowledge and intuition, reason and reality.

Without balanced intelligence, we become robotic consumers of propaganda.

Our collective awakening depends on restoring balanced intelligence.

To think clearly, you must feel deeply.

To see truth, you must stay grounded in reality.

Truly intelligent people nurture all forms of wisdom—not just the one they taught you to worship in school and at your workplace.

Intellect without empathy isn’t genius—it’s dysfunction.

The future doesn’t belong to the “smartest” among us. It belongs to those who can think critically, stay grounded, and see through illusion.

That’s the essence of balanced intelligence—our greatest defense against deception.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Intelligence does not equate to being resistant to mind control… Read More .

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Use of DMSO Comes With Unexpected Benefit for the Eyes

The Real Reason Every Newborn is Forced to Get the Hepatitis B Vaccine

What Water Should You Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)