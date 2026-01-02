The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

DMSO helps patients recover from so many ailments, it “seems unbelievable,” says James Miller.

It’s been used for autoimmune disorders, diabetic neuropathy, chronic pain, arthritis, and even cancer.

Yet 99% of people have never even heard of it.

DMSO is a remarkably safe compound derived from wood pulp with a unique ability to penetrate biological membranes and enter cells.

With chronic pain, you apply it to the affected area after washing, and relief is often felt within minutes.

And DMSO is not alone. There are other therapies out there that treat multiple conditions.

But modern medicine ignores them. Here’s why.

Modern medicine is built on a simple idea: that the human body can be understood through clean, predictable models.

But biology doesn’t work that way.

The body is a complex system with countless variables interacting at once. But when real-world outcomes don’t match the model, the system rarely questions the model.

Instead, it defends it.

Evidence that fits is emphasized. Evidence that doesn’t is dismissed.

That’s how medicine shifted from outcome-driven care into narrative protection.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Medicine’s goal isn’t to make patients better. Learn more .

A dangerous pattern forms when doctors become loyal to medical models instead of patient results.

Treatments are defended even when people don’t improve. Even when they get worse. Harmful outcomes are dismissed as coincidence. Failures are blamed on genetics, stress, or a noncompliant patient.

As Barbara Loe Fisher once put it: “What’s scientific about that assumption, that every time something bad happens after vaccination it’s a coincidence? That’s not science, that’s politics.”

Today, modern medicine behaves a lot more like politics than science.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in chronic illness.

Patients bounce from specialist to specialist, collecting diagnoses but never getting better. Every doctor follows the rules. Every protocol is applied correctly.

Yet nothing works.

That’s because the system is designed to label disease, not restore health. Diagnoses become endpoints. Prescriptions become routine. Protocols are one-size-fits-all.

Healing isn’t the goal. Following the script is.

The same underlying dysfunction can look completely different in different people.

Inflammation, impaired circulation, or clotting issues may cause fatigue in one person, neurological symptoms in another, and autoimmune disease in a third.

Medicine treats these as separate problems. But the body doesn’t.

Similarly, different causes can produce nearly identical symptoms in different people.

Lyme disease, mold toxicity, autoimmune reactions, and vaccine injuries often overlap so much that even experienced clinicians confuse them.

Doctors are trained to think statistically, so they focus on the most common explanation. That means rare causes get overlooked. That means misdiagnoses and the wrong treatments.

Patients are left stuck. Having tried everything they were told to with no relief in sight.

Even when the diagnosis is technically correct, the “right” treatment may still be wrong for that unique person.

People vary in sensitivity, physiology, and healing stage. Some tolerate aggressive therapies. Others are harmed by them.

Protocol medicine assumes we’re all the same. We’re not.

Inside the current system, personalized medicine doesn’t scale.

Insurance reimburses for repeatable services, not deep diagnostic reasoning. Clinics survive by delivering the same treatments to as many patients as possible. There’s always a bottom line.

New doctors are trained to follow protocols, not to think outside them.

True personalization is slow, difficult, and poorly reimbursed.

The result is predictable.

Patients often blame themselves. And doctors blame them, too. Everyone feels stuck.

But the problem isn’t effort or intelligence. It’s the structure and the system that holds it together.

The medical system is optimized for billing codes, not biological repair.

It is in this mess where umbrella therapies shine.

These treatments don’t target a single diagnosis. They improve foundational systems like circulation, inflammation control, oxygen delivery, nervous system signaling, and cellular function.

Because many chronic illnesses share these same broken systems, umbrella therapies can help many conditions at once.

For examples of useful umbrella therapies, check out A Midwestern Doctor’s full article on the topic. It may be worth asking your doctor about some of these or seeking out a doctor who is knowledgeable about these therapies.

Medicine’s goal isn’t to make patients better. Learn more .

And that’s also the problem with umbrella therapies.

A therapy that treats one disease fits the system perfectly.

A therapy that helps many diseases threatens the system. Especially if it’s affordable.

Umbrella therapies disrupt multiple drug markets. They don’t fit narrow regulatory boxes. And they can’t be explained with one tidy mechanism.

So even when they work, they’re demonized and labeled “unproven,” “unsafe,” or “fringe.”

The approval process for new therapies claims to be scientific, but it’s largely economic.

To get approved, a therapy doesn’t need the best outcomes. It needs funding.

Off-patent therapies can’t recover the cost of approval, so they’re effectively blocked, even when decades of data show they’re safer and more effective than existing options.

Cheap, broad therapies never ever get a fair shot.

That’s why regulators demand narrow explanations.

A therapy must treat one disease, through one pathway, for one indication.

But umbrella therapies don’t work like that. They restore balance across systems. They can adapt to the body’s needs.

That flexibility is their clinical strength, and their regulatory weakness.

The system cannot tolerate tools that don’t fit its simple structure.

Media plays a major role in maintaining the silence surrounding effective umbrella therapies.

As soon as pharmaceutical ads dominated news outlets, critical coverage nearly vanished. Studies that challenge dominant narratives struggle to get published. Comparisons that might expose uncomfortable truths are avoided.

When dissent disappears, people mistake the silence for consensus.

That’s not science. It’s managed perception.

Even alternative medicine isn’t immune.

Therapies that can be branded, patented, or heavily marked up get promoted.

Therapies that are cheap and broadly effective don’t, because there’s no financial incentive.

A $20 therapy that helps thousands will always lose attention to a $2,000 protocol.

To show how this works in practice, let’s take a look at DMSO.

It’s inexpensive, backed by decades of research, and it’s known to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support tissue repair.

And it’s been used across neurological, vascular, and inflammatory conditions.

Yet on its own, it’s dismissed as unsafe. Combine it with a patentable drug, and it suddenly becomes acceptable.

The science didn’t change. The opportunity to profit did.

This isn’t really about DMSO.

It’s about an entire category of medicine that threatens the chronic-care business model.

Umbrella therapies don’t create lifelong customers. They don’t require endless prescriptions or fragmented specialist care. They aim to restore basic physiological function.

When that happens, many diagnoses disappear. Patients are healed and they go on their way.

That outcome is great for patients. But it’s terrible for an industry built on managing (and profiting from) chronic illness instead of resolving it.

And that’s why these therapies remain hidden in plain sight.

Medicine ignores many of its most powerful tools not because they don’t work, but because they work too well, too broadly, and too cheaply.

Once you understand that, chronic illness looks less like a mystery and more like a managed outcome.

Thankfully, incredible doctors who truly want to heal people—like A Midwestern Doctor—are working hard to shine a light on these forgotten yet powerful tools.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Medicine’s goal isn’t to make patients better. Learn more .

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

What Really Happens to Your Body When You Suppress a Fever With Tylenol?

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)