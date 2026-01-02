The Vigilant Fox

We Americans are currently suffering from the highest rate of disease in American history. Democrats are fighting against RFK who is exposing all the toxic chemicals in our food supply. Our corrupt government has no interest in researching the effects of cancer causing pesticides saturating the soil our food is grown in. When the health of Americans is in a serious decline and until RFK nobody in government was interested in finding out why, that tells me big food, big pharma and big government are engaged in a depopulation agenda!

Hi Janet, this is not about Capitalism or financial incentives it is about power and control by Elites who wish to mange and control every aspect of life on this planet including deciding when your time is up. In short, going back to the Club of Rome and its scarcity nonsense since the late 1960's it is about population control and reduction in order to preserve the benefits of the planet for the super-elite and the rest of us will be slaves beholden to their pleasures....think The Hunger Games writ large...The Capitalism angle is a distraction and part of the divide and conquer tactics employed to have us avoid seeing the bigger picture....for me modern medicine is about my body autonomy and dominion over myself and the ability to reference my own intuition for guidance rather than deferring to outside experts and authorities....

