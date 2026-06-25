This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mr. Right

Tim Dillon, an openly gay comedian, hilariously roasted Pride Month and the corporations that celebrate it during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s show Wednesday.

Dillon is hands down one of the funniest comedians working today. He’s also a great observer of American politics and society (as comedians usually are), and though he’s always cracking a joke, he makes some important arguments.

For example, in this latest clip with Rogan, he points out that many Americans are actually apathetic toward gay people. They really don’t care what people do privately. However, the fact that corporations keep leaning into Pride Month is beginning to anger people, which fuels a reactionary backlash to things like gay marriage.

“Why is Citibank gay? Why is Chase [Bank] gay? Why does this help anyone that a corporation is trans? Why is Chobani Yogurt trans? What’s the point of this? Does this give people healthcare? Does this make people happy?” Dillon said.

“It makes some people happy,” Rogan replied.

“It makes more people angry,” Dillon said. “That’s why gay marriage has lost 11 points in support. More people are annoyed.”

“This doesn’t make anyone’s life better. It’s just virtue signaling horseshit that ends up doing the exact opposite of what they want,” he went on.

Dillon also roasted younger generations who all went to the same “liberal arts schools” and don’t have any capacity for independent thought.

“They’ve been programmed their entire lives to believe a certain set of things, and their self-worth depends on those things mattering: the school you went to, the internship you got, the corporation whose dick you’ve got to sick,” he said. “Their entire worldview crumbles if you challenge any of those ideas.”

Amen.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share