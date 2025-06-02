The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Meet Dr. Peter Marks.

Peter has some dirty secrets he doesn’t want you to know.

As the former head of the FDA’s vaccine division, he forced through a failed drug that KILLED a teenager, after three separate FDA teams said NO.

But that’s not all. He ignored the suffering of vaccine-injured patients who begged him for help—then MOCKED them behind closed doors.

When RFK Jr. took over HHS, Marks suddenly resigned.

What was he running from?

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the

below.

Corruption 101: Bureaucracies Protect the Guilty

The FDA’s structure protects bad actors. No one takes personal responsibility, and careers are built by serving the system—not the people.

As former Pfizer exec Peter Rost said: the pharma industry operates like the mob—but with better PR.

And while Anthony Fauci was often blamed for everything that went “wrong” during the COVID-19 response, a lesser-known figure within the FDA bureaucracy was directly responsible for much of the damage.

Meet Dr. Peter Marks: the man who buried the truth.

He fast-tracked vaccine approvals, overruled FDA scientists, and shut down internal dissent.

When two senior officials refused to cut corners, Marks took over. The mandates came next.

That wasn’t science—it was politics, plain and simple.

Not long after

compiled a detailed summary of Peter’s gross malfeasance during the COVID-19 response, Marks resigned. Interesting.

Of course, the media tried to spin it as though Marks were some sort of hero and that his resignation was forced.

But Peter Marks isn’t a victim.

Public trust during the COVID-19 response wasn’t earned. It was manufactured. It was carefully calculated.

Marks and media doctors like “Dr. Mike” gaslit the public with polished voices and scripted lines.

This wasn’t medicine. It was theater.

React19, a group of vaccine-injured patients and doctors, met with Dr. Marks and his staff multiple times.

They showed him the data, but he flat-out ignored it. They pleaded for help. He stalled.

When pressed in meetings, he dodged every question, downplayed every injury, and shifted the blame.

He had a role to play—and he played it.

In public, Marks said, “Nobody is denying vaccine injuries may occur.”

But at private conferences, he mocked vaccine hesitancy and called critics “crazy.”

At one summit, he even said he was “past trying to argue with people who think vaccines are not safe.”

Gaslight. Stonewall. Repeat.

It’s a script.

Peter Marks was responsible for approving 22 gene therapies—many priced at over $500,000.

He forced through a failed muscular dystrophy drug, overruling three FDA review teams. A patient died. He called it progress.

This is what “trust the science” looks like?

Early on, the NIH knew about serious neurological injuries. The CDC and FDA acknowledged them. The NIH even launched a study.

But then the agencies told injured patients not to speak out—so they wouldn’t interfere with the study’s publication.

And later, the NIH denied the study ever existed.

The timeline is shocking.

All while more and more people were being injured—and killed.

Every single move came straight from a playbook.

• Stall for time

• Blame doctors for not treating patients

• Deny causality unless it’s indisputable

• Use empathy statements to disarm critics

• Pretend to listen—then do nothing

That’s how Peter Marks treated the injured.

When ICU physician Dr. Patricia Lee saw shocking cases—AIDS-like illnesses, young women losing organs—she reported them to the FDA.

They ignored her.

And when she finally confronted Dr. Peter Marks in person, he had no questions.

Nothing. Just silence.

In his farewell, Marks took credit for Operation Warp Speed, dismissed vaccine injury concerns, and smeared RFK Jr. for wanting transparency.

Then he portrayed himself as the victim.

The manipulation was stunning—the ultimate gaslight.

How many victims did he leave behind?

Peter Marks didn’t just fail the public. He betrayed us all.

The FDA buried injuries, silenced survivors, and prioritized politics over public health.

Now the cover-up is crumbling—and it’s up to us to expose the truth and make sure it never happens again.

Thankfully, RFK Jr. has begun purging the swamp.

He’s fired over 10,000 corrupt HHS staffers (including Fauci’s wife), fixed the infant formula scandal, and is closing toxic loopholes Big Food and Big Pharma have exploited for decades.

But the resistance is massive.

Let’s hope history isn’t repeating itself.

In 1906, FDA founder Harvey Wiley tried to clean up America’s food supply.

But he was sabotaged from within—and eventually forced out.

Now RFK Jr. faces the same war: one honest man against a captured system.

The difference?

This time, we know.

