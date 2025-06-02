The Vigilant Fox

Timothy Burchett
2h

Marks is a classical Sadist/Psychopath.... He's watching from his perch... whats been started cannot be stopped... Deagals #'s are of great importance to the Eugenicists and their cause to which is depopulation.... They will either achieve them through the samRna or starting an all out ww3 ...

James Lyons-Weiler
2h

I have an COVID-era email from Marks following I admonished him for only requiring PCR tests to find the virus if it is present but not requiring them to not find the virus when is it not present. They counted on the FPs to amplify fear and to send people sick with other viruses to the hospital "with COVID". The result was the world's largest transfer of wealth, a bailout of the oversized US hospital system (after they were starved of revenue for 3 mos due to lockdowns). It was public health's attempt to take over the entire medical industry, and it failed at a horrific cost. Marks, Fauci, Collins, all of them belong in court for the rest of their lives. They managed to first pass legislation freeing them from liability. That legislation as to be rescinded or updated to allow the prosecution of actions with widespread, non-specific risks and harms that led to public harm based on demonstrably knowingly false information. We cracked the code. Congrats to all who contributed esp in 2020/2021.

