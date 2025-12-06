The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

In 2005, Joe Scarborough said something you would never hear on TV news today.

Speaking with RFK Jr., he legitimized the belief that vaccines CAN cause autism.

“Something happened in 1989!” Scarborough declared firmly.

In his own words, he said: “Parents would CONSTANTLY come to [him], and they’d bring [him] video tapes of their [formerly healthy] children. And they’re all about the age of [Scarborough’s] son or younger. Something happened in 1989!”

Twenty years later, it’s hard to ignore that the mainstream media never airs segments like this anymore.

Did the evidence change... or something else?

Most people have absolutely no idea how much public-relations machinery shapes what they believe about health.

PR campaigns don’t just change opinions, they change language in the process.

And when language changes, memories and ideas seem to disappear—including things we used to openly acknowledge, like vaccine-induced brain inflammation and neurological injury.

Today, those concepts barely exist in public vocabulary, but just decades ago they were recognized everywhere.

The shift happens slowly. That’s how the tactic is so successful. Most people don’t even realize it’s happening.

For example, take a look at this 1983 debate that took place on the largest talk show in America. A conversation like this would never, ever happen on TV today.

As you may be aware, a key theme of George Orwell’s famous book, 1984, is that language defines culture. If there isn’t language to explain specific ideas, people just can’t relate to them.

So the ruling party eliminated words that were inconvenient. Things like freedom, rebellion, and justice.

Thoughts and ideas can be further confused by using ambiguous terms that just don’t have a clear definition.

You may recall Fauci’s creative use of language or the way everyone repeated the phrase “safe and effective” when discussing the COVID injections. No one actually defined what that meant, but they sure did say it. A lot.

That ambiguity created a shield. Authorities, like Fauci himself, could imply 100% safety without ever saying it.

And when injuries occurred, the language offered an escape hatch: “We never said they were perfect.”

This strategy wasn’t an accident. Not even close.

It was systematic.

Because of this and the PR campaigns that craft our cultural beliefs, most people are completely unaware that medical journals once published detailed reports of post-vaccine injuries.

Things like encephalitis, cranial nerve damage, and rapid neurological regression were linked to vaccines and you weren’t a conspiracy theorist if you talked about it.

In fact, doctors discussed these cases openly. Parents recognized them instantly. And when necessary, the media would report on it—without the absurd bias we see today.

But then the language changed. The reports became less and less frequent. And a new narrative filled the vacuum: “Vaccines don’t cause autism.”

Not because evidence proved it, but because the old language—with data to back it up—was gradually erased and replaced with a phrase.

Another turning point came when certain words were removed from society.

For decades, families and doctors said plainly that a child had become “mentally retarded” after a shot.

Crude language, perhaps—but unmistakably clear and something parents themselves were comfortable saying.

But by the early 2000s, the word was abolished. Literally. Federal law replaced it with “intellectual disability.”

And right in the middle of this transition, while average members of society were busy being concerned with political correctness, something remarkable happened: A vast portion of the cases of mental retardation were reclassified as autism.

There’s a buried study in

’s article that never saw the light of day because the results were too explosive.

It’s time to expose the truth.

Autism cases didn’t just rise—the definition exploded.

The umbrella grew and grew. Behaviors once considered unrelated were suddenly included. Mild traits were folded into the spectrum. The boundaries dissolved.

Suddenly, a condition that once had clear clinical meaning became so broad that almost anything could fit under it.

This created enormous confusion. It was a perfect place to bury older diagnoses that made vaccine injury unmistakable.

Instead of neurological damage, society now sees “neurodiversity.”

How convenient.

But one fact rarely discussed today still exists in the data.

Cases of profound, debilitating, life altering autism are increasing.

Not the mild forms or the quirky traits.

I’m talking about the truly severe cases—the children who lose their speech, motor functions, and all of their independence.

And sadly, in these cases, the parents lose their children. The typical hopes and dreams for their child’s future—all gone.

CDC data shows that about 26.7% of autistic children fall into this category.

That’s a big number, and yet hardly anyone talks about it publicly.

There’s another stunning datapoint from California.

In 2009, researchers found that 26.4% of children previously labeled “mentally retarded” were later reclassified as autistic.

Nothing about these children changed. The labels did.

And once the labels changed, the public was encouraged to stop asking why so many children were regressing in the first place.

Instead, the explanation became “diagnostic expansion.”

A convenient answer that may make sense if you’re not looking close enough—but it’s not even close to an honest one.

Meanwhile, reports of regression following vaccination have continued to surface.

One of the most disturbing examples involves triplets who all lost speech, reflexes, and development within hours of receiving a vaccine from the same lot.

Three children. The same day. The same sequence of symptoms.

Genetics can’t explain that. Coincidence can’t explain that.

But a sudden neurological injury can.

Yet cases like these are almost impossible to discuss openly.

The public needs to see this data, but the CDC never issues press releases. They would rather hide this.

’s article puts it all on the table. Bookmark it.

When you injure a large population, unless there is a catastrophic failure, severe outcomes are going to be rare.

Milder outcomes are common.

That’s why the explosion in mild autistic traits—sensory issues, rigidity, subtle regression—may be the biggest warning sign of all.

But instead of asking what’s changing in children’s neurology, we’ve normalized it.

We call it personality. We call it identity. We call it “awareness.”

And we’re told to accept it.

Meanwhile, the number of children who cannot speak, cannot function, cannot care for themselves, and who sometimes become a danger to members of their own family continue to rise.

But no one wants to talk about it. Because we can’t brush that off as a quirky personality. Because those hurting families aren’t proud.

Those families are traumatized. And their lives have been changed forever.

The normalization of these mild traits has created a powerful social shield.

Mention brain injury, and someone immediately responds: “My autistic child is not damaged.”

And they’re right—their child is not the conversation.

The issue is population-level neurological change. The issue is sudden regression. The issue is children who lose skills in mere hours or days following a medical intervention.

The issue is the normalization and acceptance of it all.

And the inability to have so much as a conversation about it.

In 1986, Congress passed a law—the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act—to compensate vaccine-injured children and enforce safety reforms.

It had a lot of support because vaccine injury wasn’t a conspiracy—it was a mainstream idea thanks in part to the media’s willingness to report openly on the harms caused by the DPT vaccine.

The intention was to fix safety issues with vaccines and to help people who were injured get the care and support they need.

But almost every safety requirement was left to the discretion of federal agencies. Most of them were never implemented.

And it ended up giving manufacturers sweeping immunity because it was now the government’s job to deal with vaccine injury, not theirs.

And as childhood vaccination schedules expanded, almost no new injuries were added to the compensation table.

With the compensation act in mind, imagine what happens if vaccine-induced encephalopathy cases are relabeled as “autism.”

Suddenly, these cases no longer qualify for compensation.

Suddenly, the government doesn’t owe anybody anything.

Suddenly, the most damaging and expensive injuries disappear from the books.

It’s clear that there’s a big incentive.

The less brain injury exists on paper, the less the federal government pays.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Public opinion is finally shifting because our lived experience is outweighing the official messaging. It’s become too hard to ignore what’s right under our noses.

Multiple polls now show that more than half of U.S. voters believe COVID vaccines have caused significant deaths, a third report side effects, millions personally know someone harmed by the vaccines, trust in health officials is in a freefall, and a majority want congressional investigations.

This isn’t because of ideology. It’s because of our experiences.

Thankfully, people can still believe what they see—even when they’re being told to ignore it.

That’s why a recent autism-focused press conference was such a watershed moment.

For the first time in years, leaders openly acknowledged what millions of parents have said for decades. Their child regressed after vaccination, and the timeline was undeniable.

And instead of dismissing these parents as confused, someone is finally listening.

We all need to finally listen.

The bigger picture here matters.

For decades, television news ran stories about vaccine injuries. Things like seizures, paralysis, and catastrophic neurological regression.

But then something happened. Pharmaceutical companies became the largest advertisers in media.

Unsurprisingly, the coverage stopped.

The injuries didn’t disappear, the funding model for media changed.

Thankfully, independent media and social media and the internet in general have allowed us to fill that void and boost the voices of the people most affected.

’s full article contains evidence the public was never supposed to see. Don’t miss it.

Have you noticed that right now we’re in the midst of a historic turning point? What’s happening now is sure to make it into the history books.

Millions have now experienced themselves or witnessed things they were told could never happen.

Countless parents saw their children change overnight. Healthcare workers saw reactions they weren’t allowed to document or even talk about. Many of us saw the same pattern repeat again and again.

The old narrative depended on people staying silent and following along. But that era is long gone.

Truth spreads fastest when the cost of ignoring it becomes unbearable.

Every day more people are opening their eyes to the absolute tragedy we’ve been living through. The pattern stops now. We’re taking back control of our health.

What happens when a society finally confronts the injuries it spent decades denying?

What happens when the language manipulations no longer hold?

What happens when the public realizes the labels changed, but the children did not?

What happens when millions of parents fully understand that the people they thought would protect their children’s health were actually destroying it?

That moment is coming.

For years, the dominant message was simple—too simple.

There is no connection. There is no injury. There is no pattern. Parents are just imagining things.

But that message collapses the moment people start comparing notes.

And boy have they.

Across communities, states, and even countries.

The stories are the same. The timelines are the same. The silence is no longer sustainable. In fact it is absolutely unacceptable.

The truth is painfully simple: You cannot hide population-level neurological injury forever.

You can’t hide it when the numbers are increasing, families are speaking out, the public no longer believes the official narrative, and when independent media exposes the data legacy media buried.

The dam has already cracked, and it can’t be patched with slogans.

Everything now hinges on whether society is allowed to have the conversation we’ve been denied for decades.

We need to talk about regression, brain injury, and the many children who were thriving—until they weren’t.

This conversation never should have been censored.

We owe it to everyone affected (and ignored) in the past and to future generations.

Once everyone sees what was hidden in plain sight, they’re not going to go back to sleep.

If even half of the suppressed data ever becomes public, it will be one of the biggest medical scandals in modern history.

It’s time to talk about it.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

