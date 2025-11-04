This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The “View” co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, lost her mind on Monday after she was caught uttering a huge lie about President Trump.

During a discussion on Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview, Sunny Hostin mocked Trump for saying he had “no idea” who Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was before deciding to pardon him. Zhao is the convicted founder of Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume.

“The Trump family has made about $1.8 billion off of this government,” Hostin crowed. “And he said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was using an autopen.”

“How come you (Trump) don’t know who this guy is?” she continued.

Goldberg then decided to interject with a despicable lie about Trump in an attempt to blow up his previous criticisms of Biden’s extensive use of pardons.

“Because he used an autopen!” Goldberg exclaimed.

We all know this is false because Americans have seen Trump actually sign pardons, unlike Biden.

LOOK:

A short time later, Hostin passed Goldberg a note, which the Daily Mail revealed came from the show’s producers.

They wanted her to correct the record that there is no evidence that Trump used an autopen to sign the Zhao pardon. Goldberg was not thrilled.

“What!?” Goldberg yelled when receiving the note. Then she got even angrier when she started reading the producer’s note.

WATCH:

“We don’t know if pen use…If Trump used an autopen to pardon…It was a joke!” she shouted.

“Oh, come on!” she added while furiously tearing up the note. “I’m sorry, the hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance.”

“This is ridiculous.”

Actually, things would not be so hard if these clucking hens would stop defaming the president.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

