Two small airplanes made emergency landings, both on roadways, in Florida on Monday, with one landing on top of a car on the I-95 highway during the evening rush hour.

Horrific video shows the plane that landed on a car headed southbound on the I-95 near Cocoa, Florida, during the evening rush hour at approximately 5:45 pm ET.

The plane landed directly on top of the Toyota Camry and appeared to bounce up and down.

The two 27-year-old men on board the plane walked away with no injuries. The driver of the car, identified as a 57-year-old woman, miraculously only suffered minor injuries.

Watch below via Spectrum News:

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash.

Another small plane made an emergency crash landing earlier near a high school in Deland, Florida.

Per Fox 35:

A small plane made an emergency landing on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Jacobs Road near DeLand High School, sending two people to the hospital, authorities said. The aircraft came down around 2 p.m., leaving visible skid marks in the dirt and the plane resting on its side with a door hanging open, according to video from the scene. Police said both people on board the single-engine Cessna were conscious when they were transported — one by air and the other by ambulance. One witness, William Baith, told FOX 35 News that he saw the plane flying unusually low over the school moments before the crash.

More from Fox 35:

