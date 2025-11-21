This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A bombshell investigation by a local Salt Lake City station has uncovered that critical surveillance video showing accused murderer Tyler Robinson turning himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has mysteriously disappeared.

KUTV 2News had requested the surveillance footage of Robinson’s surrender just weeks after the brutal assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk is said to have been gunned down with a single .30-06 rifle round on September 10, while speaking at a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The shooter allegedly used a scoped Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle.

Robinson’s parents and a family friend brought him to the police station to turn himself in less than two full days after the shooting, after allegedly recognizing the weapon found by police and shared with the media.

“Our job was not to interview; our job was just to get him here,” Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby during a press conference on September 17. “Within the hour, my friend drove Tyler and his parents to my office, where he was greeted by plainclothes detectives.”

2News submitted public-records requests for the surveillance footage of Robinson walking into the sheriff’s office and any holding-area video.

“We do not have any records responsive to this portion of the request, as Tyler Robinson did not go to or enter the jail area,” a records officer with the Sheriff’s Office told the station.

The station reported, “Holding room video was denied as part of the investigation.”

When pressed with a broader request for any surveillance video of Robinson entering the building, officials suddenly changed their story, claiming the footage no longer exists because it was automatically deleted after the department’s 30-day retention period.

Specifically, the reporters requested “surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson walking into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Our office does not have any applicable records responsive to this request, as the surveillance footage is no longer available after the 30-day retention period,” a records officer told the reporters.

The office stated the video was “never sent out to any law enforcement or legal agency,” meaning the main investigating agency in Utah County never received it, and no one bothered to preserve it.

Veteran Utah criminal defense attorney Rudy Bautista, who has handled capital cases for 26 years, told 2News the disappearance of the video is deeply troubling.

“For the state of Utah, we would certainly hope that this video is available,” Bautista said.

Bautista went further, suggesting the sheriff’s office response appeared designed to “shut the door” on public and press scrutiny.

“If in fact it has been destroyed and not preserved, it’s very concerning. And if it has, then it’s very concerning that they’re telling you they don’t have it,” Bautista said. “If they no longer have it, I would have expected to say that this video has been provided to the Utah County law enforcement. But instead, this letter leads, in my opinion, as trying to shut the door and not give you free access to the press.”

The destruction or disappearance of surrender footage in a high-profile political assassination case inevitably raises questions about chain-of-custody integrity and whether evidence is being properly preserved — or conveniently allowed to vanish.

With many already skeptical of the official story about the assassination, this missing evidence is almost guaranteed to trigger even more questions.

As of publication, neither the Washington County Sheriff’s Office nor the Utah County prosecutor has offered any additional explanation for why video of the suspect’s surrender, a key moment in the case, was never preserved for investigators.

