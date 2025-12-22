This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

Comedian Dave Chappelle came out guns blazing against critics of his appearance at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, in late September and early October, explicitly calling out Bill Maher and taking a shot at Israel.

The strongly worded set was featured during his Netflix comedy special, “The Unstoppable,” which premiered on December 19.

Maher had criticized Chapelle last month for claiming that he is freer to make jokes in Saudi Arabia. “It’s easier to talk here than it is in America,” Chapelle told an audience during a late September appearance. It can be recalled that Chapelle was nearly murdered for his jokes about trans people.

“Dave Chapelle was in the press today, saying that you can speak more freely over here than in America,” to which Louis C.K. responded, “I don’t know if that’s true.”

“Oh, it’s not true. Do your honk on Mohammed, Dave.”

WATCH:

Chapelle responded during the show, saying, “I didn’t tell them to put this in the paper. I just said it on stage. I said, ‘It’s easier to talk in Saudi Arabia for me than it is in America,’”

“I’ve known Bill since I was like 18/19, years old, and I’ve never said this publicly, but f*ck that guy,” Chappelle said. “I’m so f*cking tired of his little smug cracker ass commentary. These motherf*ckers act like because I did a comedy festival in Saudi Arabia, I somehow betrayed my principles.”

“They said, well, Saudi Arabia killed a journalist. And rest in peace, Jamal Khashoggi. I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion,” he continued in a nod to Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi agents in Istanbul.

“I mean, look, bro, Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months, so I didn’t know y’all was still counting.”

WATCH:

Per the New York Post:

The 240 figure is a reference to the 248 journalists who the UN says have been killed during the war in Gaza. Israel denies it targets journalists. The Riyadh Comedy Festival featured more than 50 big-name comedians, among them many A-list performers from the US including Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Whitney Cummings, Aziz Ansari and more, some of whom were paid up to $1.75 million for their appearance. However many comedians sharply criticized their fellow humorists for accepting the payday due to Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses. Chapelle reportedly defended his visit to Saudi Arabia and statements about it being “easier to talk in Saudi Arabia for me,” saying, “I stand ten toes on that.”

“Don’t forget what I just went through. Two years ago, I almost got canceled right here in the United States for transgender jokes,” he added.

“But I gotta tell you something, transgender jokes went over very well in Saudi Arabia.”

