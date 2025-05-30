This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

CNN cut away from Joe Biden after he got in a female reporter’s face, suggested he’s not mentally stable and claimed he can “beat the hell” out of Jake Tapper.

82-year-old Biden delivered remarks at a Memorial Day Event in New Castle, Delaware, on Friday.

This is the first time Biden has spoken publicly since his cancer diagnosis. Or rather, since Biden admitted he has metastatic cancer. Medical experts believe Biden may have been suffering from prostate cancer for years.

Of course, Biden made the Memorial Day speech about himself and implied his son, Beau, died while serving in Iraq.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2015.

At one point, Joe Biden began shouting out of nowhere: “I’m an American! That’s who I am! I’m serious about this! I’m not joking!”

Biden also botched the Declaration of Independence.

WATCH:

After his remarks, Biden shuffled over to a gaggle of reporters and things went sideways after he went off-script.

Creepy Joe Biden got in two female reporters’ faces and said he can beat the hell out of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

“There’s also been a lot of discussion recently about your mental and physical capabilities while you were in office,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said to Biden referring to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book about his mental decline.

“You can see that I’m mentally incompetent and I can’t walk, and I can beat the hell out of both of them,” Biden said.

The look on Dana Bash’s face when CNN cut away says it all.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

