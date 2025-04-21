This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Following the death of Pope Francis on Monday morning, the Catholic Church stands at a pivotal juncture.

The Papal Conclave, set to convene in the coming weeks, will determine the next Supreme Pontiff to lead 1.39 billion Catholics worldwide.

After a papacy marked by progressive shifts and controversial reforms, conservative Catholics are praying for a return to doctrinal clarity and traditional values.

Here’s a look at the leading contenders to succeed Francis, whose election could either entrench his liberal legacy or restore the Church’s timeless orthodoxy.

The Globalist Left-Wing Picks

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines)

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Known in liberal circles as the “Asian Francis,” Tagle is the progressive frontrunner. He has advocated for softening Church teaching on same-sex unions and divorce, and was a major proponent of Pope Francis’ social justice agenda. If chosen, expect a continued assault on Catholic moral teaching in favor of the Left’s political talking points.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy)

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Parolin is currently the Vatican Secretary of State for the papacy, holding the second-highest position in the church. He is also a member of the Council of Cardinals and architect of the Church’s controversial appeasement deal with Communist China. Parolin embodies bureaucratic moderation but leans globalist. He recently pushed Europe to “rediscover itself,” parroting European Union rhetoric.

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline (France)

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline

A darling of multiculturalists and Francis-style reformers, Aveline has championed immigration and interfaith outreach, particularly to Muslims. His theological leanings mirror the secular French left. He may be ideologically appealing to liberal cardinals, but his inability to speak Italian may prove a fatal flaw in Vatican politics.

Cardinal Mario Grech (Malta)

Cardinal Mario Grech

Once conservative, now an aggressive reformer. Grech has called for the Church to “move beyond nostalgia” and embrace LGBT acceptance. As Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, he helped shape Francis’ synodal restructuring—viewed by many conservatives as an effort to democratize and dilute Church authority.

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella (Spain)

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella

Social justice-oriented and a vocal advocate for “compassionate” Catholicism. He downplays the clergy abuse crisis and echoes Francis’ rejection of Church-centered blame. His policies would likely erode Church tradition in favor of political activism.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin (USA)

Cardinal Joseph Tobin

An American liberal icon. Embraced LGBT inclusivity and open immigration. Cardinal Tobin has actively opposed policies he perceives as unjust toward immigrants. He has participated in events supporting illegal immigrants and has publicly criticized mass deportation efforts, describing them as “inhuman policies” that “destroy families and communities”. His radical activism and weak stance on doctrinal authority render him unfit for conservatives seeking a moral backbone in Rome.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (Italy)

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Nicknamed the “Italian Bergoglio,” Zuppi is immersed in Francis-style populism and progressive diplomacy. He has downplayed Church sex abuse scandals in Italy while pushing for interfaith compromise and cultural relativism. Conservatives view him as a walking extension of the current leftist Vatican regime.

Conservative and Traditionalist Hopefuls

Cardinal Wim Eijk (Netherlands)

Cardinal Wim Eijk

A rare European defender of orthodoxy. Eijk challenged Francis over civil unions and the Eucharist, and opposes diluting Catholic teaching to appease Protestant or secular sensitivities. A strong voice for restoring Catholic clarity in a morally confused age.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (Congo)

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu

An African cardinal who rejected Francis’ endorsement of blessings for same-sex couples. His firm stand aligns with the rising African bloc that resists secular infiltration. If elected, it would send shockwaves through the liberal Catholic establishment and signal a return to spiritual strength over social trendiness.

Cardinal Péter Erdő (Hungary)

Cardinal Péter Erdő

An ally of traditional Catholic values, Erdő has previously resisted pressure to liberalize the Church’s stance on communion for divorced couples and has drawn praise for defending Europe’s Christian roots. Viewed as pragmatic and diplomatically competent, he’s also fluent in multiple languages—a bridge builder without compromising the truth.

Cardinal Raymond Burke (USA)

Cardinal Raymond Burke

A lion of Catholic orthodoxy. Burke has long challenged Francis’ ambiguity on marriage, sin, and sexuality. Francis retaliated by stripping him of his Vatican housing and salary—proof of Burke’s threat to the Left. His election would be nothing short of a conservative uprising within the Church.

Cardinal Peter Turkson (Ghana)

Cardinal Peter Turkson

A media-savvy African prelate with experience in Vatican justice offices, but whose public flirtation with climate change alarmism has raised eyebrows. Though once seen as a rising conservative star, he remains a wildcard—possibly trying to appeal to all sides.

