The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Dyjak's avatar
Barbara Dyjak
3h

This is all good info, but falls short. What we need is a comprehensive list of all the health store variety brands that have sold out, which are still good, regardless, and which besides Global are still high quality & privately owned. People need good options. Where can exhaustive information be found?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeseph Tumbarello's avatar
Jeseph Tumbarello
3h

I’ll tell you what kind of junk is inside supplements today. There are as many and as much junk and harmful poisons inside supplements today as RFK Jr. will allow. He controls that shit and he can get that shit out of our food and supplements.

The responsibility is on him and only him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture