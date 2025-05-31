Once upon a time, the supplement industry was led by wellness pioneers—small companies dedicated to purity, integrity, and real healing.

Today? That landscape has been completely hijacked.

Corporate giants like Nestlé, Bayer, and Pfizer have quietly taken over the biggest names in vitamins and supplements.

Today, just 14 mega-corporations dominate the supplement market—including brands many people once trusted, like Centrum (owned by Pfizer), One-A-Day (Bayer), Nature Made (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), and Swanson (Swander Pace Capital).

These brands are now controlled by global giants whose main industries include processed food, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs.

And it’s safe to say they didn’t join the wellness industry to make people healthier. They came to capture a booming market.

When these giant businesses took over the supplement industry, consumers got hit the hardest.

The result? A market where quality took a backseat, and consumers were left with watered-down products.

If you’ve ever taken a supplement and thought, “This doesn’t do anything,” this could explain why. Profits took precedence over quality, and consumers were left with pills that barely move the needle on health.

What’s Really Inside Your Supplements?

When big business took over the supplement industry, they didn’t just buy the brands—they changed what’s in the bottle.

Today’s most popular supplement brands are often loaded with cheap, synthetic additives, designed not to enhance your health, but to reduce costs, expedite production, and prolong shelf life.

Here’s what you may be unknowingly putting in your body when you stick with mainstream brands:

And then there’s the purity problem.

The Epoch Times previously reported that some Amazon supplements were secretly spiked with prescription drugs like diclofenac (an NSAID linked to heart attacks and internal bleeding) and omeprazole (a stomach acid drug that can cause dangerous interactions).

When you don’t know what’s in the product, you’re gambling with your health.

Bottom line: Cheap supplements on Amazon might save you a few bucks now, but you could pay for it later with your health.

Where to Find Supplements That Put Your Health First

So where can you turn when the industry’s been hijacked?

For me, the answer is Dr. Edward Group’s Global Healing—founded by a man who’s spent the last 25 years putting people, not profits, at the heart of every formula.

Yes, they’re a sponsor of this page. But they didn’t buy their way in, they earned my trust. I use their products daily, and I believe they’re the gold standard when it comes to purity, integrity, and real results.

Give me 60 seconds to explain why I believe no one comes close to their quality, broken down into seven quick points, straight from Global Healing themselves:

1.) “We use the highest quality, most expensive and high life force raw ingredients available. Sometimes we pay 5-10x more per KG for organic fresh material. We don't search for the cheapest material, we search for the best material.”

2.) “Global Healing was founded in 1998 as a 100% family-owned and operated company (no private equity or big pharma ownership).”

3.) “We use a special proprietary ORMUS living mineral complex to raise the vibration and life force energy of our products.”

4.) “We use only Silicone/Platinum tubing in our facility instead of plastic tubing. Silicone/Platinum tubing is 20x more expensive but does not leach potentially toxic phthalates or plastic compounds.

5.) “We formulate and manufacture our own products, which allows us more control over the quality of raw ingredients and all the steps involved in making the purest, most efficacious products on the market.”

6.) “We pay our employees double the industry standard and make sure they keep a happy and healthy work environment to avoid negative energy and thoughts going into our products.”

7.) Additionally, the air in their two US-based facilities is purified with advanced technology that destroys viruses, bacteria, mold, and toxins at the source, ensuring every product is crafted in the cleanest environment possible.

Even the grout on Global Healing’s floors is organic, because when it comes to purity, nothing gets overlooked.

Take a quick tour of their facility and see for yourself what truly sets Global Healing apart. The level of care and craftsmanship behind every detail will likely blow your mind.

Attorney

who is a friend of this Substack, personally told me it was "one of the cleanest factories" he's ever seen, adding he's

in quality.

Curious what they offer? Explore Global Healing’s health catalog and discover supplements carefully crafted with your well-being in mind.

My Favorite Products

The leaders of Global Healing, who, by the way, are proud readers of this very Substack, were generous enough to send me some of their most popular offerings. I’ve tried them, and many are now part of my daily routine.

1.) Berberine

Berberine is a plant compound with potential effects on metabolism and blood sugar support.

As someone who sits (and sometimes stands) at a desk all day, I appreciate the modest boost it provides to help me maintain an optimal weight.

2.) Turmeric

Crunchy health circles often refer to Turmeric as a “miracle spice.”

Many people use it as an everyday remedy for inflammation, pain relief, and immune support.

Turmeric is even included in Dr. Peter McCullough’s wellness protocol, which focuses on supporting the body’s natural recovery processes following spike protein exposure.

3.) Ultimate Cellular Health

Many in the alternative health space are now pointing to something striking.

When your cells don’t produce enough energy, your body can’t repair, defend, or function properly, and that breakdown may be at the root of countless modern health problems.

This product was formulated with that reality in mind. When I take it, I notice a slight boost in my energy levels and mental clarity.

4.) Ultimate Probiotic

Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

5.) Organic Vanilla Protein Powder

This one’s become a daily favorite for me. It tastes just like a milkshake with the right combo.

I blend one scoop of protein powder with a couple of bananas, some powdered cinnamon and pumpkin spice, 12 ounces of coconut water (or regular water), about half a shot (15 mL) of organic maple syrup, and some ice.

It also packs an impressive 20 grams of protein per serving, along with digestive enzymes and probiotics. Seriously good stuff. Highly recommend.

For more top choices, click here to explore the handpicked favorites from the founder of Global Healing himself, Dr. Edward Group.

Every Purchase from Global Healing Helps Power This Substack

When you subscribe to this Substack or shop through my affiliate links, you help keep this content free for the 99% who need it most.

I’m not in this for money—I’m in it for what money makes possible: building a team, expanding operations, and flooding the internet with truth-based reporting.

Get a product you can trust and support this Substack at the same time at GlobalHealing.com. And use coupon code VFOX to receive 10% off any product.

Global Healing isn’t just another supplement brand. They’re good people doing the right thing—and I’ll stake my reputation on that.

The saying goes, “Every time you spend money, you’re casting a vote for the kind of world you want.”

This is your chance to vote with your wallet.

