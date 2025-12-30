This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has demanded that governments surveil online information that questions the legitimacy of influenza vaccines and that they launch “countermeasures” against those who question the WHO’s vaccine dogma, in a November Vaccines journal publication.

The WHO’s largest funders are the U.S. government (taxpayers) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In the November publication, the WHO representatives do not argue for their beliefs in vaccines.

They do not attempt to interact with arguments against vaccines.

Instead, they call for governments to use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor online opposition to injectable pharmaceuticals, and to develop ways to combat such opposition.

There is no persuasion, only doctrine.

The WHO paper reads:

“Vaccine effectiveness is contingent on public acceptance, making risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) an integral component of preparedness. The research agenda calls for the design of tailored communication strategies that address local sociocultural contexts, linguistic diversity, and trust dynamics.” “Digital epidemiology tools, such as AI-driven infodemic monitoring systems like VaccineLies and CoVaxLies, offer real-time insight into misinformation trends, enabling proactive countermeasures.”

The WHO starts from the assumption that all vaccine skepticism is inherently false, pushing surveillance tools to track and catalog online dissent from those rejecting that creed.

The goal is not finding middle ground or even fostering dialogue.

It’s increasing vaccinations.

“The engagement of high-exposure occupational groups as trusted messengers is recommended to improve uptake.”

To accomplish this, governments “should” align “all” their messaging with the WHO’s denomination of vaccine faith.

“All messaging should align with WHO’s six communication principles, ensuring information is Accessible, Actionable, Credible, Relevant, Timely, and Understandable, to strengthen public trust in vaccination programmes.”

The WHO’s faith system requires not only that its own followers but also non-followers inject themselves with drugs linked to injuries, diseases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

If your posts online oppose that faith system, they are targeted and labeled as “misinformation.”

You require “behavioural intervention.”

You must be “counter[ed].”

“Beyond monitoring misinformation, participatory communication models that involve local leaders, healthcare workers, and veterinarians have shown measurable improvements in vaccine uptake and trust. Evidence-based behavioural interventions can complement these approaches to counter misinformation.”

The WHO is outlining an Orwellian control system where dissent is pathologized, belief is enforced by surveillance, and governments are instructed to algorithmically police thought in service of pharmaceutical compliance.

