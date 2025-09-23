The Vigilant Fox

There was an investigation done into the insider trading and all records were destroyed once the investigation wrapped up.

The fact that Tucker is going after the 9/11 Commission Report already reeks of a gaslighting exercise. Where noise needs to be made is regarding the cover-up of the initial NIST Report and something Tucker Carlson should be made aware of, is the complicity of the 23 NIST subcontractors who wrote scientifically flawed science reports, that made up the 10 000 page NIST Report, in the greater cover-up of WHAT happened on 9/11.

NIST was tasked with investigating WHY the Twin Towers ‘collapsed” and NIST admitted in 2007 court proceedings, that they did not investigate what they were paid to do.

The Tucker Carlson 9/11 Files | Ep 1

An Alternative Media Talking Head's Mission in uncovering 9/11 truth gone wrong

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-tucker-carlson-911-files-ep-1

