The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
8m

You don't hate these people enough.

They've characterized the president as H!tler, so anything goes. Including assassination, apparently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture