Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update (1725ET): Well that didn't take long... hours after Elon Musk raged against the GOP's 'Big Beautiful Bill', the White House sent Congress a request to claw back $9.4 billion in funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting - the first move to codify cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to White House budget director Russ Vought, the White House 'chose the easiest DOGE cuts to start recissions' which would cancel the $9.4 billion in previously appropriated funds.

The recissions include $1.1 billion in cuts for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distribute funding to NPR and PBS, and $8.3 billion in cuts to USAID.

The recission process allows Congress to cancel previously allocated, yet unspent funds. Only discretionary funds can be rescinded, while mandatory spending such as Social Security and Medicare cannot be.

Recission bills in the Senate only require a simple majority.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) backs the recission package, calling it "the low-hanging fruit," but also stated the obvious...

"This is very, very small," he told "Face the Nation's" Margaret Brennan this weekend. "It really doesn't materially change the course of the country."

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

* * *

Update (1620ET): It took almost no time at all for Democrats to pounce after Elon Musk slammed the GOP tax bill as a 'massive, outrageous, pork-filled ... disgusting abomination' that doesn't even attempt to codify any federal savings found by DOGE, and continues America's addition to spending.

"I agree with Elon Musk," said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), adding "Even Elon Musk, who’s been part of the whole process, and is one of Trump’s buddies, said the bill is bad. We can imagine how bad this bill is."

Rep. Thomas Massie, one of two House Republicans to vote 'no' on the bill, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) - who's vowed to vote 'no' in the Senate, both supported Musk.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is clearly freaking out, suggesting on X that DOGE cuts will be "codified by Congress via the rescissions process and appropriations process," and insisting that "With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about the One Big Beautiful Bill."

Former Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), a libertarian, hit it on the head, writing on X: "Republicans in the House are undoubtedly seething right now. Members of Congress knowingly vote for garbage with the expectation they’ll be given cover. With the scam exposed, instead of taking responsibility, they’ll publicly and privately lash out at those who “misled” them."

Stay tuned...

* * *

With whatever savings DOGE may have achieved about to become a drop of piss in the ocean by the "Big Beautiful Bill" - which codifies exactly zero of DOGE's cost-saving efforts, raises the debt limit by $5 trillion, and increases the deficit by $2.5 trillion over 10 years (per CRFB) - former DOGE head Elon Musk pulled no punches on Tuesday, calling the legislation a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled" abomination.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," Musk wrote on X.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

In a subsequent tweet, Musk wrote "Congress is making America bankrupt"

When asked about Musk's comments, the White House deflected...

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Musk is "terribly wrong" about the bill.

Trump vs. Rand

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) after Paul appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box," saying he's "just not open to supporting $5 trillion ... in debt ceiling increase.

Trump hit back, writing on Truth Social: "He loves voting ‘NO’ on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not."

In a subsequent post, Trump attacked Paul again, writing that he "never has any practical or constructive ideas," adding "His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!"

As author and commentator Tom Woods wrote of Trump's decision to attack Paul:

Rand Paul has defended Donald Trump at times when other Republicans ran and hid. All through Russiagate, Rand insisted the whole thing was a witch hunt and that Trump was innocent. During the first impeachment trial, Rand emerged as one of Trump's staunchest defenders in the Senate. Same for the second such trial, which Rand denounced as "absurd" and "political theater." He defended Trump against campaign finance allegations in 2018. Establishment left and right alike went after Trump in 2019 for his Syria withdrawal, and at that moment when the President needed allies, Rand supported him. Likewise for Trump's 2018 summit with Vladimir Putin. Said Rand: "Yes, the vast majority of the foreign policy community, the bipartisan consensus said you shouldn't meet with Putin. They also said he shouldn't meet with Kim and this is an extraordinary thing about President Trump that should be lauded and not belittled is that he is willing to meet with adversaries to try to prevent us from having World War III." So you'd think the response to all that would be to say: thanks, Rand, for all the support, especially when it was most difficult to stand in my corner and other Republicans had abandoned me. Now let's see if we can address your concerns.

In short, not great!

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share