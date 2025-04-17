This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Robert Semonsen

In a bold and somewhat cryptic statement that’s turning heads and raising eyebrows across the globe, White House tech chief Michael Kratsios claimed the United States has cutting-edge technology capable of ‘manipulating time and space.’

Kratsios, who serves as Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, made the comment during a keynote speech at the Endless Frontiers Retreat in Austin, Texas.

Just weeks into his new role, Kratsios wasted no time painting a picture of American innovation that, if true, would in all likelihood place us light-years ahead of our global competitors.

“We seem to have lost focus and vision, to have lowered our sights and let systems and structures and bureaucracies muddle us along. But we are capable of so much more. Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance, violated, cause things to grow and improve productivity,” Kratsios said.

WATCH:

While Kratsios’ statement lacked specifics—no surprise given the likely classified nature of such tech—it lines up with something President Trump has hinted at for years, namely that the US is holding advanced capabilities that the public has never seen.

Just last week, Trump told reporters, “We have weaponry that nobody has any idea what it is. And it is the most powerful in the world… not even close.” He stopped short of elaborating, but the timing of his remarks didn’t feel like a coincidence.

This kind of talk isn’t without precedent. Since its inception in 1958, DARPA—the Pentagon’s secretive research arm—has been quietly developing breakthrough technologies decades ahead of their time.

From stealth aircraft and GPS to early internet infrastructure, DARPA’s track record shows that by the time the public hears about these programs, they’re already old news in classified circles. It’s not a stretch to believe that far more advanced systems, possibly even those capable of “bending time and space,” are already deep in the pipeline.

This isn’t just about sounding futuristic. Kratsios argued that America’s technology leadership has been intentionally suppressed since the 1970s as a result of suffocating regulation and government overreach—a direct consequence of the left’s long march through the institutions.

The Biden administration, Kratsios continued, “failed on its own terms, led by a spirit of fear rather than promise. The old regime sought to protect its managerial power from the disruptions of technology, while promoting social division and redistribution in the name of equity. They secured American technology poorly, and failed to strengthen our leadership at all.”

He pointed to artificial intelligence, biotech, and semiconductor development as areas with massive potential, especially if government agencies are allowed — or forced — to ditch the red tape and embrace innovation. A recent White House directive now encourages federal departments to “maximize” use of such technologies for infrastructure and beyond.

Kratsios concluded his speech, “It is the choices of individuals that will make the new American Golden Age possible: the choice of individuals to master the sclerosis of the state, and the choice of individuals to craft new technologies and give themselves to scientific discoveries that will bend time and space, make more with less, and drive us further into the endless frontier.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has kept a spotlight on military superiority. In March, he announced a sixth-generation fighter jet, calling it “the most lethal aircraft ever built.” Boeing, a trusted name in American aerospace, secured the contract.

All of this comes as the Trump administration continues to weaponize American tech dominance as both an economic tool and a geopolitical deterrent, particularly in the ongoing trade standoff with China, which is likely to escalate. Despite aggressive tariffs, key products like Apple Watches and semiconductors received strategic exemptions, reflecting their national importance.

Left-wing pundits and establishment policy wonks might roll their eyes at Kratsios’s claim, calling it science fiction or brushing it off as fantasy. But here’s the reality: for years, Americans have been force-fed a steady diet of lowered expectations, slow decline, and government-imposed limits. That era of managed decay? It might finally be coming to an end.

The Trump doctrine is simple: put America first, restore greatness, and unleash the innovation that made this country the envy of the world.

