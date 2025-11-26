Image credit: Shutterstock.com

The White House on Tuesday responded to a report claiming President Trump is considering removing Kash Patel as FBI Director.

According to MS NOW, Kash Patel is on ‘thin ice’ and may be ousted soon. The outlet also reported that top FBI official Andrew Bailey is in line to take Kash Patel’s place.

The White House denied the report and called it fake news.

Far-left MS NOW reported:

President Donald Trump is considering removing Kash Patel as FBI director in the coming months, as he and his top aides have grown increasingly frustrated by the unflattering headlines Patel has recently generated, according to three people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak freely. Patel has come under scrutiny for his stewardship of bureau resources, including his girlfriend’s security detail and use of a government jet, and for his squabbles with other Trump loyalists. Trump and White House aides have confided to allies that the president is eyeing removing Patel and is considering top FBI official Andrew Bailey as the bureau’s new director, according to the three people. Patel is described as being on thin ice and his ouster appears closer than ever, with Bailey as the logical replacement, two of the sources with knowledge of the situation said, though Trump could change his mind in the weeks to come.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to MS NOW’s report.

“President Trump has assembled the most talented and impressive Administration in history and they are doing an excellent job carrying out the President’s agenda. FBI Director Patel is a critical member of the President’s team and he is working tirelessly to restore integrity to the FBI,”” Abigail Jackson said.

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the story completely made up in a statement posted to X:

This story is completely made up. In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel. I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s totally false. Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!” Do not believe the Fake News!

