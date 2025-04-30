This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Remember Joe Biden’s fake Oval Office with his tiny Playmobil desk?

If not, here’s a flashback:

Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took the opportunity Monday to use the site of the fake set to address some members of the new media outlets that have been granted access to the press pool.

Leavitt used the fake set as a way of explaining the difference between the last administration and the current one.

“This beautiful…auditorium…he used this like it was a fake Oval Office, weirdly, oddly. He was missing in action. He called lids at two in the afternoon!” Leavitt urged.

“That is NOT acceptable around here!” She added.

“The president is willing to to talk to anyone — not just journalists — who have really been posing as journalists, but are actually left wing activists,” she further asserted.

As we highlighted last week, those activists seem to have a real problem with being exposed, and even have the gall to accuse those replacing them in the press pool of not being real ‘journalists’.

