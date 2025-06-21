This article originally appeared on the Infowars and was republished with permission.

The experimental mRNA Covid-19 injections will likely soon be pulled from the U.S. market, cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra revealed based on White House sources.

Discussing his upcoming documentary, Pharmageddon, a quasi-sequel to his previous film, First Do No Pharm, Malhotra – who’s been appointed Chief Medical Advisor to the MAHA Committee by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – suggested to Dr. John Campbell that the deadly jab’s days are numbered.

“My conversations, as well, with people in the White House, etc., etc. without naming people, is…there is no reason why this COVID-19 vaccine should not be completely pulled from the market. It’s just a question of time,” Malhotra said during an interview posted Thursday. “They’re going through due diligence and whatever way they see fit.”

The NHS-trained consultant cardiologist added President Donald Trump might take some persuading, but that he was confident the change could happen with RFK as HHS head.

“And I think there’s still a little bit of a barrier where you need to overcome with convincing President Trump that it needs to be banned,” Malhotra said. “But I think with Bobby sitting on this vaccine committee, with everything else going on, it’s just a matter of time.”

Pharmageddon debuted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and aims to reform government health institutions beholden to pharmaceutical companies.

“Medical knowledge is under commercial control, and the benefits of drugs are grossly exaggerated,” Dr. Malhotra said in comments during the festival. “PHARMAGEDDON is our fight to reclaim truth and prioritize patient health over profits.”

A press release notes, “The film also features an array of high-profile voices, including Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dr Fiona Godlee, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, and environmentalist Dr Vandana Shiva. It explores the deepening crisis of diet-related diseases and the pervasive influence of big pharma in shaping global health policies.”

Check out the full interview:

Copyright 2025 Infowars

