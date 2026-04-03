This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Left-wing outlet The Guardian pushed a shaky narrative suggesting that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard could be on the chopping block.

But the White House wasted no time obliterating the report, calling it fake news.

According to The Guardian, Trump had allegedly been “considering” whether to fire Gabbard, citing anonymous sources who claimed the president was frustrated over her handling of former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned after criticizing the administration’s rationale for confronting Iran.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung issued a blistering statement to the press, setting the record straight:

“@POTUS has total confidence in @DNIGabbard, and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news. The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people.”

Sources close to the President tell the Daily Mail that Trump believes Gabbard should remain in the job he personally chose for her.

According to administration officials, the attacks on Gabbard are being fueled by entrenched bureaucrats and intelligence community operatives threatened by her reform agenda.

“The DC establishment, including the CIA, is always after her because of her efforts to reveal their lies to the American people,” one official said. “She’s doing exactly what POTUS tasked her to do.”

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