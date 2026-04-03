White House Debunks Fake News Reports of Tulsi Gabbard’s Firing
“She’s doing exactly what POTUS tasked her to do.”
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Jim Hᴏft
Left-wing outlet The Guardian pushed a shaky narrative suggesting that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard could be on the chopping block.
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But the White House wasted no time obliterating the report, calling it fake news.
According to The Guardian, Trump had allegedly been “considering” whether to fire Gabbard, citing anonymous sources who claimed the president was frustrated over her handling of former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned after criticizing the administration’s rationale for confronting Iran.
White House spokesman Steven Cheung issued a blistering statement to the press, setting the record straight:
“@POTUS has total confidence in @DNIGabbard, and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news. The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people.”
Sources close to the President tell the Daily Mail that Trump believes Gabbard should remain in the job he personally chose for her.
According to administration officials, the attacks on Gabbard are being fueled by entrenched bureaucrats and intelligence community operatives threatened by her reform agenda.
“The DC establishment, including the CIA, is always after her because of her efforts to reveal their lies to the American people,” one official said. “She’s doing exactly what POTUS tasked her to do.”
More from the Daily Mail:
President Donald Trump believes that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard should remain in the job he chose for her, sources tell the Daily Mail.
[…]
One solution, proposed by an ally of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was fired by the president on Thursday was to shift Bondi to replace Gabbard, according to CBS.
But the president indicated that he wanted Gabbard to stay in the job the report noted.
The White House pushed back against a report from the Guardian that said Trump had soured on Gabbard after her former deputy Joe Kent, who made a dramatic exit and resigned in protest over the president’s decision to go to war with Iran.
[…]
Others in the administration suggested that the reports about Gabbard’s demsire were a result of bitter infighting within the Washington intelligence community.
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