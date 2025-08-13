This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Patty McMurray

Melissa Moorman worked at Louisville’s Nia Center Licensing Branch through Quantum Solutions, a staffing agency contracted by the state to help staff regional offices for 2 years and 3 months before she was fired. Moorman was fired after interviewing with an investigator following her brave testimony about co-workers allegedly secretly selling licenses to illegal aliens for $200 each.

The brave whistleblower said the driver’s license scam was taking place between 4-5 times per day for at least two years. According to Moorman, the licenses for illegal aliens scam took place in multiple Kentucky licensing branches.

Moorman stepped forward and blew the whistle on fellow employees after she was approached by two of them who asked her to join their fraudulent scheme, which puts driver’s licenses in the hands of “undocumented workers” without having to take the required tests to obtain a legal license.

Local Kentucky news station WDRB has done an exceptional job of investigating and covering Moorman’s story. “The employees were being paid under the table,” Moorman told WDRB News. “I immediately let my supervisor know.”

The undocumented workers would come into the office in groups. They were then provided then with either permits or driver’s licenses illegally. So, they would bypass without even taking a test,” the whistleblower claimed, adding that this happened “up to five times a day.”

Watch:

According to Moorman, the documents — including Social Security cards and birth certificates — were forged but appeared authentic. They were used to issue driver’s permits and licenses to undocumented immigrants who never took the required tests. She says the scheme bypassed Homeland Security background checks, which she discovered after transactions were processed under her name when she wasn’t at her desk.

“I start getting these emails saying, ‘Are you doing this?’” Moorman recalled. “I’m not there for the day. So things start coming together. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Watch:

In October 2024, Moorman says she and her supervisor submitted a letter to KYTC detailing the fraud. The two workers she reported were terminated in late 2024, according to her lawsuit. In January 2025, a detective interviewed her at work — and she says she was fired later that same day.

Public records reviewed by WDRB News reveal that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) mailed at least 1,546 warning letters to drivers, declaring their licenses were issued “in error,” were “invalid,” and must be surrendered immediately or face criminal prosecution. Yet, behind closed doors, the agency is withholding 2,300 additional records — shielding key details from public view under the cover of “ongoing investigations.”

Although the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Kentucky State Police are involved in the investigation into fraudulent licenses for illegal aliens, Democrat Governor Andy Beshear is downplaying the scandal. In April 2025, when asked if the scheme was linked to immigration, Beshear claimed he wasn’t “aware.” That assertion is hard to square with the paper trail — including a whistleblower letter dated October 2024 and repeated WDRB inquiries in early 2025 — suggesting the governor had ample opportunity to be informed months earlier.

