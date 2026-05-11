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Percey Blakeney's avatar
Percey Blakeney
21m

Let's start with the basics:

We have not just one, rather, we have FIFTY-ONE constitutions because our public agents, without whom government is incapable of having anything done in its name, cannot be trusted.

Proof of the need for those constitutional protections is replete in law reports, and court case files, where it may be seen that public agents have been convicted of rape, murder, arson, incest, theft, extortion, treason, pedophilia, negligence, corruption [including RICO acts], and so on.

From there, reasonable minds can conclude those promoting drugs, overseeing their marketing and otherwise associated with drugs are wholly capable of conspiracies to hide information from their masters, a/k/a bosses, We The People, and those conspiracies are likely to reach the level of criminal activities, neglect and such.

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Vesta Tidball's avatar
Vesta Tidball
1h

Well yes, they are wanting more vaxing and if the dangers stay in the media the arms will not be extended

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