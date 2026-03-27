The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The CDC never wanted you to see this COVID “vaccine” data.

But their own vaccine monitoring safety system reveals that “safe and effective” was a lie.

When people experienced more than a “sore arm,” they could write what happened in a text box.

Their responses were staggering.

Out of the 390,000 free text submissions, the CDC’s V-Safe data revealed:

• 1 in 1,300 individuals reported experiencing Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis) in the initial few days after vaccination.

• 1 in 906 individuals reported disturbances in their normal menstrual cycle following vaccination.

• 1 in 450 individuals reportedly experienced shingles after receiving the vaccine.

• 1 in 160 individuals reported tinnitus or ringing in the ears.

• 1 in 143 individuals experienced heart palpitations after vaccination during the initial reporting period.

“Safe and effective”?

Attorney Aaron Siri remarked, “I think this is reflective of why the CDC fought so hard because this is probably the best reflection of what the true safety profile is.”

When institutions don’t even trust their own data, what they’re really saying is they don’t trust YOU to make the decision they want you to.

They want you to believe you’re “crazy” and in the minority if you question vaccine safety.

But you’re not “crazy.”

And the real polling data shows there are far more people like you than you’d think.

RFK Jr. recently went on Joe Rogan… And he didn’t bring up vaccines.

For a movement built on medical freedom, transparency, and confronting one of the most controversial issues in modern medicine, that silence hit hard.

Because for many people, this isn’t just another topic.

It’s the whole reason they’re here.

And we’ve never been as a close to change as we are right now. So why the silence?

People didn’t rally around this growing movement because it’s a safe one.

They rallied around it because they believe something real is happening to people from all walks of life. And that we need real change to fix it. Fast.

Until recently, no one in power has been willing to say it out loud. In fact, they always say the exact opposite.

So when the opportunity was there on one of the biggest platform in the world opens up but the moment to say speak up passes… People notice.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Relentless lobbying and erroneous data has begun sidelining vaccine safety. We are now the majority and need to come together to stop this.

Here’s the uncomfortable reality behind some of the tension:

The data people rely on to understand vaccines is not as clean as it’s presented.

It never has been.

And once you see how it’s shaped, filtered, and framed…

You start to realize how easy it is to be misled without even knowing it.

And once you see how that manipulation has directly harmed countless people, you really want to do something about it.

Most people assume data is neutral.

It’s not. Not even close.

Data can be selected. Definitions can be changed. Timeframes can be shortened. Categories can be excluded.

And questions can be worded in ways that quietly steer the outcome.

You don’t even need to fake numbers to control a narrative.

You just need to decide what gets counted and what gets ignored.

And how the final result is presented.

That alone can completely change what people think is true.

And when you combine that with authority..

With institutions saying “this is settled”..

With literally all of the media reinforcing it..

You end up with something even more powerful than misinformation.

You get manufactured consensus.

That’s where the weird feeling start.

That strange disconnect people talk about.

Where you see things happening around you, and you hear stories from people you trust, but everything “official” tells you it’s rare, insignificant, or not happening at all.

It’s enough to make you feel crazy.

Most people think the data is settled. It’s not.

The numbers you’re about to see tell a very different story… one that explains why so many people feel like they’re being lied to.

Don’t miss the full breakdown from A Midwestern Doctor.

Relentless lobbying and erroneous data has begun sidelining vaccine safety. We are now the majority and need to come together to stop this.

That’s gaslighting.

You’re told what you’re seeing right in front of you isn’t actually real.

You’re told your concerns are irrational.

You’re told you’re crazy—that you’re believing conspiracy theories and propaganda.

And you’re told to trust the system even when your own experience says otherwise.

And the more it happens, the more people start asking a very important question:

“How many times has this happened before?”

Because once you know it happens and you see it… You can’t unsee it.

Can you ever trust the system again?

This is exactly why moments like the one in this video matter.

When someone pushes back in real time, and the script gets challenged instead of repeated, people feel that shift immediately.

Because it breaks the illusion. And you’re no longer alone.

Now layer in the data that’s been collected outside traditional channels.

Steve Kirsch’s surveys in 2022 and 2024.

Mark Skidmore’s research.

Independent polling efforts that ask questions many institutions avoid.

A very different picture starts to emerge.

The data is very revealing. Across multiple datasets:

Between 9% and 34% of COVID vaccine recipients reported side effects.

Between 7% and 13% reported serious side effects.

Between 7.5% and 22% said they knew someone with a severe vaccine injury.

And between 24% and 28% said they knew someone they believed died from the vaccine.

Another number stands out even more:

Between 46% and 55% of respondents said they believe the COVID vaccines caused a significant number of deaths.

Not a fringe percentage.

Not a small minority.

A massive portion of the population.

These numbers aren’t supposed to exist.

And yet they keep showing up across completely different datasets.

The deeper you go, the harder it becomes to dismiss what people are reporting.

A Midwestern Doctor has compiled all of the data.

Relentless lobbying and erroneous data has begun sidelining vaccine safety. We are now the majority and need to come together to stop this.

Mark Skidmore’s work estimated millions of Americans may have experienced serious adverse effects.

And whether you agree with every assumption or not…

The scale alone forces a question: Why is this conversation treated as if it barely exists?

This is a key thing that many people need to hear:

The data shows you weren’t crazy.

And while the news isn’t reporting it, the majority of people have been seeing exactly the same thing you are.

That’s why this issue refuses to go away.

Propaganda has its limits.

You can shape perception for a while.

You can suppress discussion.

You can label and dismiss.

But once enough people experience something directly… The narrative starts to break.

And that’s exactly what the polling is showing.

Across multiple major surveys trust is collapsing and confidence is falling.

The gap between official messaging and public belief is widening—fast.

A JAMA survey of 443,455 American adults found trust in physicians and hospitals fell from 71.5% in April 2020 to 40.1% in January 2024.

That’s not a small shift. That’s a collapse in institutional credibility.

Pew Research found:

Only 57% have high confidence in childhood vaccine effectiveness.

Only 44% believe safety testing is adequate.

Only 41% fully trust the CDC schedule.

Among Republicans, those numbers drop even lower.

Gallup and KFF polling show similar trends.

Support for mandates has fallen.

Trust in pharmaceutical companies has dropped sharply.

Negative views now outweigh positive ones by a wide margin.

This is what happens when reality and messaging diverge too significantly and for far too long.

Eventually people stop trusting the messenger.

And that’s where we are right now.

At the same time, polling on voter priorities reveals something else: Health freedom and medical autonomy are extremely strong issues.

MAHA polled at 59.1% .

Higher than MAGA at 45.8% .

Higher than America First at 54.4%.

And policy-specific questions tell the same story:

Over 50% support reducing the childhood vaccine schedule.

A majority supports ending legal immunity for manufacturers.

And large numbers support scaling back mandates.

People understand something deeper is wrong.

They feel it in their own lives.

They see it in their families.

They see it in the system itself.

And people get that they are unhealthy, and the system profits off their sickness.

That’s why so many people are yearning for a change!

And that’s why, until now, virtually no politician has been willing to threaten the interests that benefit from keeping things exactly the way they are.

Now here’s where it gets a little complicated.

Not all polling is reliable. Some is poorly designed. Some use leading questions.

And some are built to produce a specific outcome.

This isn’t speculation. Even mainstream political figures have pointed out that polls can be used to shape perception, not just measure it.

For example, a late-December poll from FLA suggested MAHA was popular…

Except when it came to vaccines.

It warned that pursuing that issue could cost seats in competitive districts.

But when that poll was examined more closely, the wording raised serious concerns.

Jeffrey Tucker pointed out how question structure alone can dramatically skew results: “Remove established childhood vaccine recommendations for diseases like whooping cough, measles, hepatitis and others.”

They could have asked: “Should America’s vaccine schedule look more like Europe’s, with fewer vaccines?”

But that would produce results they don’t want.

And if leadership is making decisions based on distorted polling, then the strategy itself may be built on a false premise.

We’ve seen this before.

When decision-making during COVID narrowed rapidly under pressure from federal health agencies, media, and institutional consensus.

There’s actually a military concept behind it. It’s called channelization.

Forces are funneled into a narrow path, which eventually limits their options until only one direction feels possible.

That’s how many critics describe what happened during COVID.

Not just mistakes but a narrowing of choices that made alternative approaches politically and institutionally impossible.

And now, the concern is that the same pressure is being applied in reverse.

Not pushing toward vaccines like before, but pushing away from questioning them.

Which brings us to something seemingly unrelated but actually very relevant.

Iran war polling.

Public polling doesn’t show overwhelming support for war.

But insiders claim leadership is being shown numbers suggesting near-consensus.

That matters—a lot

Because if internal polling can misrepresent public sentiment on war, it can misrepresent it on vaccines too.

Same mechanism. Different issue.

So what’s the solution?

It’s not silence. And it’s not avoidance.

It’s open discussion.

Asking honest questions. Letting people compare notes. Letting data be debated instead of buried.

And if the establishment won’t let it happen via their platforms, we’ll have to do it on our own.

Because the more people talk, the harder it becomes to maintain a narrative that no longer matches reality.

If this were as settled as we’re told… There wouldn’t be this much resistance to talking about it!

A Midwestern Doctor explains why that matters more than anything else.

Relentless lobbying and erroneous data has begun sidelining vaccine safety. We are now the majority and need to come together to stop this.

And that brings us to the most uncomfortable question of all: Why is this issue so aggressively defended?

Why does questioning vaccines trigger such a strong institutional response across media, governments, and big parts of the medical system?

We’re told it’s all about safety and protecting public health.

But if that were the full story, open debate would not be treated as a threat.

Something about this doesn’t add up.

And more and and more people can feel it—even if they can’t fully explain it yet.

That feeling is what’s driving this shift.

Not one study. Not one voice. Not one political figure. Not one moment.

Millions of people are noticing the same thing at the same time, and they’re realizing they’re not alone.

The question now isn’t whether the conversation will happen.

It already is. Online, in homes, at parks, over coffee…

The question is who is willing to actually have it out in the open.

I’m ready. Are you?

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Relentless lobbying and erroneous data has begun sidelining vaccine safety. We are now the majority and need to come together to stop this.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Unmasking The Great Blood Pressure Scam

The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)