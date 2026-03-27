The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz's avatar
Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz
2h

Kudos for this article. I have a feeling that the shift is even more profound than you report. Further unbiased polling may reveal those opposed to vaccines altogether may outnumber those who have been brainwashed into thinking vaccines are less harmful than beneficial. That would mean there is possibly, legally, “general agreement” that no vaccines should ever be mandated, if and when litigated. I pray that happens. Blessings! Dr. Len. (P.S. See: ExposingVaccineGenocide.org and MedicalVeritas.org for related articles.)

Reply
Share
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
1hEdited

One of the biggest stories that our government and mainstream media have tried to cover up is the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS that embalmers around the world are STILL finding in the veins and arteries of 20% of their corpses! Thank you, Midwestern Doctor and Vigilant Fox, for covering the results of several of my "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys."

Last week, I got a very big break. Both myself and the 2024-2025 President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, Mr. Chris Calvey Jr., went on a One America News Network show hosted by Riley Lewis, where Mr. Calvey stated that he has been seeing these horrific WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in a SHOCKING 30% to 40% of his corpses!

This is HUGE because it is the VERY FIRST TIME that a "president" or "former president" of a United States state Funeral Directors Association has come forward publicly to speak out about seeing the white fibrous clots.

Here's the link to that 10-minute interview: https://rumble.com/v77b9l2-former-pfda-president-speaks-out-about-white-fibrous-clots.html

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture