Guest post by Jordan Conradson

ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith gave a fiery take on Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s illegitimate orders to defy the President of the United States on Wednesday, screaming into the camera in a strong condemnation of the Democrats.

During a Wednesday episode of his “Straight Shooter” podcast, discussing the National Guard shooting in DC and Democrats’ calls for military betrayal, Smith eviscerated Kelly and his five Democratic accomplices in the seditious conspiracy against Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Department of War announced that the Senior Democratic Senator from Arizona, Mark Kelly, may be recalled into active duty to undergo court-martial proceedings for misconduct under the Uniform Military Code of Justice. Specifically, Kelly is under investigation for violations of federal laws, including 18 U.S.C. § 2387, which prohibits “actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces,” the Department of War said.

Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers, in a recent video message, told active duty service members and intelligence officials that they have a “duty” to disobey “illegal” orders from President Trump.

The members of Congress used their credentials as high-ranking former members of the military and national security apparatus to advise people to disobey lawful orders from their chain of command and the President of the United States, with extremely broad and unclear language. By signaling they have the duty to do so, they further attempted to intimidate those under the command of the United States into opposing lawful orders.

This comes amid unrelenting waves of lawfare against the President’s lawful authority, which the Supreme Court has overwhelmingly ruled has been exercised properly.

The illegitimate orders from US lawmakers may seem legitimate to a layperson, such as the 18-year-old who signed up to serve his country with little knowledge of the laws under which they are governed.

Video below:

Then, on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, two National Guardsmen were shot in Washington, DC, in a terrorist attack that some Democrats are now blaming on President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in DC.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a Biden illegal alien from Afghanistan, who entered under Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program following the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Smith rightfully dedicated his podcast episode to calling out the Democrats in the aftermath of the horrific incident, screaming at Mark Kelly and noting that the President has never given an illegal order.

“Senator, what the hell are you doing, looking into the camera and telling military men and women to ignore the Commander in Chief? How dare you? How dare you do that?” said Smith. “You don’t go in front of the cameras and give military officer or military personnel a directive to ignore their commander in chief, and you’ve given no evidence what his illegal orders were.”

Smith further ridiculed the Democrats, calling for lawful action like impeachment “if you think there’s something illegal,” adding, “I mean, damn, it ain’t like y’all haven’t done it before. You impeach the man twice!”

“Where that get you? Got his behind back in the White House? Had you left them alone since 2020, maybe he wouldn’t be back terrorizing the Democratic Party the way that he is,” he added.

WATCH:

Smith: Respectfully, Senator, what the hell are you doing, looking into the camera and telling military men and women to ignore the Commander in Chief? How dare you? How dare you do that? That’s right, I’m calling him out! I never served in the military; that’s true. I have family members who did. Some of my best friends have— Marines, Air Force, Navy, Army! I haven’t heard one of them, not one of them, say that was okay! How dare you do that? Is it treason? No. Is it punishable by death? It shouldn’t be, so the answer is no, but you know better, Senator Kelly You know better! How dare you do that? What are you supposed to do? You’re a ranking senator. You can go to the Senate, you can go to the house, you can put up paperwork. You can try to start Articles of Impeachment if you think there’s something illegal. I mean, damn, it ain’t like y’all haven’t done it before. You impeach the man twice! Where that get you? Got his behind back in the White House? Had you left them alone since 2020, maybe he wouldn’t be back terrorizing the Democratic Party the way that he is. But you did it. You did it, and here you are again with this nonsense. How dare you do that? I’m not a military person, and I know better than that. You don’t tell military men and women to ignore and order from the Commander in Chief. You don’t do that. Is it going to amount to what Trump tried to embellish and indicate? No, but that don’t make you right. How dare you do that? He’s the commander in chief for the United States military, period! You have no business doing that, none! And by the way, the biggest reason is because what was illegal? You didn’t tell us what it was. What laws? Why did I bring up a few good men with Tom Cruise and Keith Sutherland, in that sequence, and Kevin Bacon? Why did I bring it up? Because the mere thought of you even implying that a military officer is engaging in some type of salacious or illegal activity is trouble— in the military, not the court of laws for civilians, the military! Senator Mark Kelly knows that. Trump is giving illegal orders? What are the illegal orders? How come you didn’t tell us? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the evidence? Why do you think the investigation is going on? Why do you think Trump is all over Pete Hegseth, over the Department of War, and the FBI, with Kash Patel, and folks are looking into and probing what’s going on, and how can they get to Mark Kelly? Because they know he did something wrong. You crossed the damn line. You are an elected official in the nation’s capital. We have a constitution. You got a problem, you go through the necessary process, whether it’s Hakeem Jeffries in the house, whether it’s Schumer in the Senate, or anybody else! That is the point you’re supposed— that’s the process you’re supposed to go to! You don’t go in front of the cameras and give military officer or military personnel a directive to ignore their commander in chief, and you’ve given no evidence what his illegal orders were. And if you try to sit up there and say, “Oh, it was just alluding to a future, reference to future situations,” Oh! so he’s gonna give you an illegal order in the future? Ladies and gentlemen, that flies over the airwaves of Sirius XM or one of these news networks or something like that. It does not apply in our military. You can’t do that. Because they know he did something wrong. You crossed the damn line. You are an elected official in the nation’s capital. We have a constitution. You got a problem, you go through the necessary process, whether it’s Hakeem Jeffries in the house, whether it’s Schumer in the Senate, or anybody else! That is the point you’re supposed— that’s the process you’re supposed to go to! You don’t go in front of the cameras and give military officer or military personnel a directive to ignore their commander in chief, and you’ve given no evidence what his illegal orders were. And if you try to sit up there and say, “Oh, it was just alluding to a future, reference to future situations,” Oh! so he’s gonna give you an illegal order in the future? Ladies and gentlemen, that flies over the airwaves of Sirius XM or one of these news

