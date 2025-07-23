The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4h

There is a reason why the love of money is considered to be the root of all evil and it’s not just what people are willing to do to for it, but also the control it grants to the person giving it over the person getting it.

Washington, for example, controls the states by granting them money on a rolling basis, and once they are hooked they threaten to take it away if the states do not do what Washington tells them to do. So they do it.

The love of money, of course, corrupts everything and tends to get people to do evil things for it - like injecting children with poison - that they wouldn't otherwise do.

So then who controls the money spigot - the world's central banks who create the money? People like Lord Rothschild. Here he is now, posing with the witch Maria Abramovic in front of a painting titled: "Satan Summoning His Legions":

https://dfnzp1g6zbj7vq.archive.is/jQHdl/23c69b8bb7b723afc12142baff8c1ca0b8261d09.png

The Adversary really does hold the world in the palm of his hand.

Doctors: Forget money, instead save your soul and the children in the process. You only have one. Be careful with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4h

God‘s money is the human soul. And it’s not for sale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture