The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in the Morning 44's avatar
Joy in the Morning 44
1h

The first thing I do when I feel a fever coming on is take a blistering hot tub bath. Makes me feel better every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rodney's avatar
Rodney
25m

How does tylenol correlate with autism over time? is there a graph demonstrating the use of the former and the rise of the latter?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture